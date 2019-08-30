The Truth Behind What's Actually Living On Our Favourite Statues…

A total of 29 different bacterial genera were found across all samples, including some with surprising origins. Several bacteria usually associated with plant disease were detected, as well as two genera that can be found in the human gut. It's likely these bacteria hitched a ride through the air or possibly on someone's hands.

Strikingly, several monuments from different countries shared similar microbial signatures. One similarity stood out in particular: London's Trafalgar Square Lions shared the most in common with Amsterdam's Bronze Breastplate, which is embedded into a cobbled street in the red-light district. Why? Atlas Biomed experts surmise that it's due to people's feet touching these icons, rather than their hands.

The study by Atlas Biomed proves that getting up close and personal with some of these lucky statues might not be such a good idea. As humans, we are naturally inclined to physically interact with our environment, and cultural enrichment is an intrinsic part of the holiday experience, especially when you head to a European capital. Usually we habitually touch our faces hundreds of times a day. So, if you are planning on visiting a statue (and possibly touching it, or even rubbing it for luck), make sure to wash your hands thoroughly afterwards. Atlas Biomed experts have also advised not to rub your eyes after touching these statues, and to always wash your hands with clean water and soap after visiting these tourist spots. If that's not possible, keep tea tree oil in your bag, which is naturally antibacterial. Another crucial tip from the microbiome team to keep dangerous bacteria at bay, as well as keeping your gut happy, is to avoid drinking water from outdoor fountains and instead use refillable bottles with a filter.

The CEO of Atlas Biomed, Sergey Musienko, says: "The diversity of microorganisms that are present in, on and around humans comprise a significant component of overall health. It's important to remember that, just because a bacterium has the potential to make us ill, it doesn't mean it will. There are a lot of factors that enter into this equation, like the quantity of bacteria present (our swab samples didn't allow us to assess this) and how weak or strong a person's immune system is."



Lion's statue, London, UK Paddington Bear statue, London, UK Oscar Wilde statue, London, UK Sherlock Holmes statue, London, UK Greyfriars Bobby statue, Edinburgh, UK Statue of David Hume , Edinburgh, UK Statue of Juliet, Verona, Italy Porcellino statue, Florence, Italy Victor Noir's Tomb, Paris, France Dalida statue, Paris, France St. John of Nepomuk statue, Prague, Czech Republic Fat Policeman, Budapest, Hungary Little Princess statue, Budapest, Hungary Sitting wild boar, Munich, Germany Catfish statue, Munich, Germany Lion's statue (left) outside the Residenz building on Odeonsplatz, Munich, Germany Lion's statue (right) outside the Residenz building on Odeonsplatz, Munich, Germany Statue of Zitronenjette, Hamburg, Germany Järnpojken (Iron boy), Stockholm, Sweden Margaretha Krook sculpture, Stockholm, Sweden The bronze breastplate, Amsterdam, The Netherlands Revolution Dog statue, Moscow, Russia Ostap Bender statue (Nose), St Petersburg, Russia Ostap Bender statue (Book), St Petersburg, Russia

