The Trillion Dollar Health Trend Taking Over Wall Street

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This $1.5 trillion market may be the hottest megatrend of the last few years, and it's set to grow even bigger in the years ahead. With major health conditions from heart disease to diabetes on the rise, health and wellness has become a major focus for many recently. That's why top companies like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and GlaxoSmithKline are now tapping into the booming market of plant-based products. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF), SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL), Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF).

Forbes recently reported, "Plant-based foods are our future and entrepreneurs are helping us make the shift." Influencers like Oprah and Jay-Z and others recently invested $200 million into plant-based food companies. And it's creating huge opportunities in the markets, like the 30% spike for shares of oat milk company Oatly after it went public earlier this summer. Now, a recent announcement suggests we're within weeks of seeing a new plant-based company entering to take over a corner of the market most are ignoring.

Tapping Into A Massive $53 Billion Market

While the mainstream media has been buzzing with headlines about plant-based milk products and meat replacements, there's another corner of the market that's even more exciting today. This is about the $53 billion active lifestyle market. The fast-rising startup, Plantfuel Life, Inc. (FUEL; BLLXF), just secured a big initial purchase order with the nutrition powerhouse GNC worth $3.9 million.

GNC is one of the biggest health product distributors in the United States with over 2,300 locations. And PlantFuel managed to upgrade its partnership to Platinum level with this giant retailer.

Generally, this level is reserved for Tier 1 brands with revenues over $20 million. But with PlantFuel's product being manufactured in July, it expects to launch in stores across the country just weeks from now.

Through this elite level distribution partnership, PlantFuel not only has the opportunity to feature their products in full front window displays and right at the checkout lines…They'll also be featured in a limited marketing campaign and have 100,000 PlantFuel samples sent to GNC's Pro Box customers to get new customers hooked right out of the gates.

Taking On Industry Giants Using The Latest Science

PlantFuel has been working with its team of doctors and scientists for years to develop its new line of products for this fast-growing corner of a $1.5 trillion market. And where most competitors in the active lifestyle markets either sacrifice flavor or quality when making their products, PlantFuel is able to deliver the best of both worlds.

PlantFuel's first line of products will include:

All-in-One Nutrition

Performance Protein

All-in-One Pre-Workout

All-in-One Recovery

Daily Immunity + Hydration

The plant-based line will offer health-conscious athletes a new alternative for nearly every occasion, whether it's daily support or for use before and after workouts. And Plantfuel is working with sports science experts to design clinical trials to test their new Performance Protein.

These trials are designed to help show their protein can be just as effective as leading whey protein products in supporting recovery, performance, and muscle growth… using only plant-based ingredients. But this is just the beginning.

Over the next few years, PlantFuel plans to expand this product line to include everything from gummies for immune, gut, and joint health… to plant-based snacks, bars, and cold brews. As PlantFuel is set for a growth explosion in the coming years, they'll already have a immense platform to showcase their products in thousands of GNC locations. And now, they've also managed to sign up with a trillion-dollar retail juggernaut to help them grow even faster.

Racking Up A-List Distribution Channels

Starting next month, PlantFuel isn't just set to launch on the shelves in stores. They're set to be featured on the largest direct-to-consumer platform on the planet after arranging to work with Amazon.

PlantFuel just announced they've been accepted into Amazon's Launchpad program designed to help accelerate up-and-coming brands. This partnership could generate millions of dollars in free advertising for Plantfuel over time from its placement and prioritization on the platform

News Set to Pop Within Weeks

Plant-based businesses have taken off in recent years, and they're only growing bigger today. The plant-based protein company, VEGA, was acquired by Danone through a massive $12.5 billion acquisition.

Beyond Meat has grown from a small niche company to a huge brand with an $8.1 billion market cap. And Oatly jumped to an $11.5 billion market cap within weeks of going public. But PlantFuel still has room to grow in the blue-sky active lifestyle market, as they currently sit at a market cap of just $60 million.

Plantfuel (FUEL; BLLXF), could soon become a major player in this corner of the $1.5 trillion wellness megatrend... And this could be the most exciting time for investors as they launch their plant-based products across the United States just weeks from now.

Major Brands Are Going Meatless

Yum! Brands (YUM), though not traditionally associated with health and wellness, is racing to grab a piece of this multi-trillion dollar trend. Kentucky Fried Chicken, the fast-food megalith, is diving in headfirst to offer its loyal customers a taste of the vegan lifestyle. Teaming up with the meatless sensation Beyond Meat, KFC has launched a line of chicken-less 'chicken nuggets' that have been a huge hit across the globe.

Already the meatless fried chicken alternative is offered in the UK, China, across Europe, Canada, and the United States, and thanks to its success, it will likely continue to expand this offering across the globe.

Ingredion Inc (INGR) is a food ingredient and nutrition company that provides customers with innovative, value-added ingredients for many different industries. The company's portfolio includes sweeteners, starches, proteins and nutrients such as dietary fibers to improve functionality in foods.

Their customer base is comprised of companies who manufacture various types of foods ranging from baked goods to dairy products and more. They are also involved in providing solutions like bio-based plastics for package films used by manufacturers around the world. In addition to their focus on innovation, they are committed to sustainability; using renewable resources wherever possible as well as implementing sustainable practices into their manufacturing processes.

Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) is a small-batch food company that specializes in handcrafted, vegan entrees and desserts. They are committed to providing healthy alternatives to the standard American diet without sacrificing flavor or quality. Tattooed Chef's owner, Nora Dolan, started cooking vegetarian dishes for her friends when she was only ten years old and continued developing her skills with every dish she made.

Tattooed Chef grows, manufactures, and processes fresh and frozen foods. And even better, the products are sourced sustainably with many of the products coming from Italy. The brand looks to cater to every type of consumer, from those concerned about the environment to those focused on building and living a healthy lifestyle.

SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) has been around since 1916 when they first started in San Francisco with just 3 employees working to produce raisins on a small scale basis. Nowadays they have over 1000 employees at facilities located in California and Oregon producing about 500 million pounds each year!

SunOpta is not going to be left out of the sustainability boom, either. In fact, it's an integral part of the company's business. With a plantform built to benefit not only shareholders, but also the environment, SunOpta checks all boxes for the conscious investor.

Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) is a small company that produces nutritious, all-natural, and organic food. They are looking for ways to expand their business into new markets and increase the amount of profit they make on each product. As a result, Laird Superfood Inc has begun exploring whether or not they would be able to sell their products in bulk wholesale quantities at less than retail prices to companies such as restaurants, grocery stores, schools, colleges and universities. With products ranging from specialty creamers to coffee and instafuels, Laird Superfoods has made major waves with consumers looking for an extra boost to get their day going. And it's drawn a lot of attention from investors in the process.

