The Tox Surpasses 50 Open Studios Nationwide as Franchise Expansion Accelerates

By: The Tox

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tox, an aesthetic wellness brand focused on noninvasive body contouring services, has announced that it has surpassed 50 open studios across the United States. The milestone marks a significant moment in the company's national expansion as it continues growing its studio network and franchise system.

Photo Courtesy: Courtney Yeager / Ryan Yeager Photo Courtesy: Courtney Yeager / Ryan Yeager Photo Courtesy: Courtney Yeager / Ryan Yeager

The company also reported that it has awarded 150 franchise territories nationwide, with more than 100 additional studio locations expected to open within the next 18 months. The development reflects increasing interest in the aesthetic wellness sector and continued expansion of service-based franchise models across the United States.

Founded by licensed esthetician and entrepreneur Courtney Yeager, The Tox began as a single studio concept and has since expanded into a national brand operating through a franchise structure. The company's service model centers on noninvasive body contouring techniques that use specialized manual methods designed to support lymphatic flow and body sculpting outcomes.

"Reaching 50 open studios is an exciting moment for our entire team and our franchise partners," said Yeager, Founder and CEO of The Tox. "When I started The Tox, the goal was to create a service experience that combined effective treatments with a strong sense of community. Seeing that vision grow into a national network of studios is incredibly meaningful."

The Tox's studio concept focuses on delivering a consistent client experience across all locations. According to the company, each studio follows standardized service protocols, brand guidelines, and operational systems designed to maintain consistency as the network expands.

The brand's growth has been driven in part by its franchise model, which allows entrepreneurs to launch studios in new markets while receiving support from the corporate team. The company provides guidance throughout the development process, including assistance with site selection, studio buildout, training programs, marketing resources, and ongoing operational support.

"Our franchise partners are at the center of our expansion," Yeager said. "We have worked carefully to build systems that support them through every stage of opening and operating their studios."

In addition to studio development support, The Tox has continued investing in infrastructure designed to strengthen its franchise network. The company offers onboarding programs for new franchise operators, training for service providers, centralized marketing tools, and operational playbooks intended to help maintain brand consistency as new studios open.

Industry observers have noted that noninvasive aesthetic services represent one of the growing segments within the broader beauty and wellness sector. According to data published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, demand for minimally invasive aesthetic treatments has continued to increase in recent years as consumers seek alternatives to surgical procedures.

The Tox has positioned its studio concept within this expanding category by combining wellness-focused services with a branded studio environment designed to create a consistent client experience. The company said its approach focuses on both treatment results and the atmosphere of its studio locations.

"Our goal has always been to build a brand that feels elevated but still welcoming to clients," Yeager said. "As we expand into new markets, we want every studio to reflect the same quality of service and experience."

With more than 50 studios now operating and additional locations planned over the next year and a half, The Tox said it plans to continue expanding its presence across the United States while supporting franchise partners who are introducing the brand to new communities.

Company leaders say the next phase of growth will focus on strengthening operations, expanding into new regional markets, and continuing to develop the franchise support systems that help studio owners manage their businesses effectively.

The milestone signals continued momentum for The Tox as it builds a national network of studios and expands access to its services for clients across the country.

For more information, you can visit The Tox website: www.thetoxfranchisinggroup.com

About The Tox

The Tox is an aesthetic wellness brand specializing in noninvasive body contouring treatments designed to support body sculpting and overall wellness. Founded by licensed esthetician Courtney Yeager, the company has expanded into a national franchise brand with more than 50 open studios and 150 franchise territories awarded across the United States.

Media Contact

Country: United States

Media Contact: Victoria McMahon

Company: The Tox

Email: Franchise@thetoxcorp.com

Phone Number: 917-207-5396

Website: www.thetoxfranchisinggroup.com

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