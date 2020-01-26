The Top 5 Best Places To Work in Middle East Revealed

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Vodafone, GSK and Tamkeen Technologies topped the list of the best places to work in the Middle East according to the annual prestigious workplace research program conducted in 2019 across the region. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and celebrate companies whose employees feel connected to their workplace with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

The program compiled data of over 65 employers across the region covering employee benefits and perks, company culture and environment, career development and employee engagement. This year, it found that, while core benefits such health benefits, fair pay, recognition are must-haves for employees, they do not alone translate into a high workplace rating. Strong company culture and a supportive environment that encompass encouragement, empowerment and purpose are also imperative to staff.

"We have a high purpose as we touch many lives, treat everyone with respect, develop our people and recognize them fairly in a warm friendly atmosphere leading to a high winning and business ethics culture. This is a recognition of all of our hard work and all Novo Nordisk UAE employees can be proud of themselves," said Mads Bo Larsen, VP & General Manager for Novo Nordisk UAE.

"It has been a phenomenal year! Our teams in Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq have won the number 1 Best Places to Work award and we are proud to come 2nd in the Middle East area as well. These milestones speak to the entire region's unparalleled commitment, never-ending development and exceptional performance!" said Rami Scandar, Near East Country President for AstraZeneca. The company was certified across countries in the region including Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt where Khaled Atef, Country President for Egypt and North Africa stated: "This recognition really highlights the difference between a good company and a great one. At AstraZeneca, it's very important for us to create a culture of Growth through Innovation. I personally believe that there's no magic formula for a great place to work; the key is just to inspire the ambition, solidify the company values and empower the team so that they would drive the business forward and would go beyond all expectations."

"Aside from being the number one network offering the best quality of services to its customers, Vodafone Egypt has succeeded in becoming the best workplace, where we reached this prestigious position as Top Employer due to our numerous and diverse initiatives that enable diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Also, investing in human resource development is a priority; Vodafone has been working hard to create a culture where everyone feels included and inspired to be at their best, and it is always looking to improve - particularly in three key areas: building a digital talent base, investing in future digital talent, and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace," said Alexandre Froment-Curtil, CEO of Vodafone Egypt.

"With decades-long commitment to our business in the Middle East, the achievement in business belongs to our people and spirit. As GSK, we are committed to help people do more, feel better and live longer. Realizing our purpose starts with ourselves. Being entitled to be one of the Best Places to Work in this region is the result of our relentless efforts for providing our employees a working environment that enables them being themselves, feeling good and sustaining their development. I am proud of our colleagues in the Gulf and Saudi affiliates," said Emin Fadillioglu, Senior Vice President for GSK Emerging Markets Central.

"We pride ourselves with the culture that we are creating for our people through trust, transparency, engagement, empowerment and opportunities. We must be all proud that we are certified and recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi Arabia in our first participation which demonstrates that initiatives are heard and appreciated," said Mohammed AlShaibi General Manager for Tamkeen Technologies.

