The Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine Announced: Recognizing the Thought Leaders

FREMONT, California, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine was announced today. It is an initiative by BIS Research and Insight Monk to recognize the impactful work of an eminent list of thought leaders in the field of precision medicine at a global stage. This nomination-based compendium showcases and celebrates the diversity and talent among the interdisciplinary leaders of the healthcare industry and highlights their influence on the industry.

Yash Agarwal, AVP-Growth, BIS Research, commented, "Given our acute focus on emerging and disruptive developments, our interactions with over 100 healthcare organizations helped us identify precision medicine as a key enabler for the future of healthcare industry. Having scientifically analyzed the impact of the work been done in the field of precision medicine, we aim to bring forward some of the most extraordinary achievements in this document."

This elite compendium has been compiled by the efforts of the BIS Research executive team who had spread the word about it to individuals across the globe with path-breaking contribution in the healthcare industry. Over 6 months of nominee profile form filling resulted in us getting over 200 nominations from across the global healthcare industry. The list of Top 25 Voices was selected based on the assessment of the aggregate impact score that a person contributes to the advancement of the precision medicine ecosystem.

Wahid Khan, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, said, "We went through a rigorous process of analysing the initial pool of nominations and shortlisting the Top 25 Voices through an iterative process based on eight core parameters including product developments, publications, entrepreneurial achievements, and years of experience, among others."

Success in driving growth in the field of precision medicine has been largely dependent on the presence of these thought leaders who are highly skilled interdisciplinary leaders who contribute with their innovation, organization, and guidance. These leaders with their 'voice' have been able to influence and benefit the healthcare industry.

This marquee list contains a host of individuals from corporate and academia. Gianluca Pettiti, President Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the Top 25 Voices, focusses on precision medicine to create an improvised diagnostic system for doctors so as for them to make better choices and patients to have better outcomes. Another thought leader of Top 25 Voices from the corporate domain is Jennifer Cook, CEO, Grail Inc., who believes that in this period of rapid evolution, we have an unprecedented opportunity to improve health outcomes. Individuals from leading medical schools such as Stanford University and Harvard Medical School represent the academicians in the Top 25 Voices of Precision Medicine.

Arvind Pal, Analyst, BIS Research, said: "Out of the overwhelming response in the number of nominations received for the compendium, 61% of them felt that oncology will be the major breakthrough area for precision medicine in the coming years, whereas only 20% felt that infectious diseases shall be the breakthrough area. Amongst those, 55% of them felt that legal and regulatory framework will be the major challenge for precision medicine in the coming years, however, only 15% of them find the lack of partnerships as a vital challenge."

To access such disruptive insights and read complete profiles of Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine, download the report from https://insightmonk.com/top-25-voices-precision-medicine-results.

About Insight Monk

Insight Monk helps business and individuals accelerate technology discovery, business evaluation, and innovation planning. The ecosystem empowers the enterprises, startups, and individuals to do better and collaborative research by offering crowdsourced innovative thinking and problem solving from the world's smartest individuals in a timely, cost-effective, and secure manner. It also gives the expert a valuable opportunity to contribute in path-breaking projects, impact the future of society, grow their market equity, and gain extra rewards for their expertise.

About BIS Research

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market. With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

