The Timekettle W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds Debut at IFA 2025 with Bone-Voiceprint Sensor Capture and LLM-Powered Context-Aware Translation To Distinguish Phonetically Similar Phrases

Seamless, Real-Time, Cross-Language Communication with 98% Accuracy and a Near-Zero (0.2sec) Lag Time

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at IFA 2025, Timekettle , a global leader in AI-powered translation, has launched the W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds, the first of its kind to integrate Bone-voiceprint sensor voice capture with cutting-edge AI LLM-powered translation. Designed for seamless, real-time multilingual communication, the W4 revolutionizes language interpretation with its innovative dual-voice pickup, unparalleled noise-filtering capabilities, and context-aware translation that corrects confusing homophones, delivering 98% accuracy and a near-zero (0.2 second) lag time.

The W4 in Navy Blue color The W4 in Sandy Gold color

Available priced at $349 / €349 from September 5, 2025, The W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds will be demonstrated throughout IFA 2025 at the Timekettle booth (H3.2-143).

Following the success of W4 Pro AI Interpreter over-the-ear earbuds for professional users, the W4 Bone-conducted earbuds are optimized for casual use. The highly stylish ''in-ear" earbuds are smaller and highly portable, making them a perfect companion for on-the-go communication or for enjoying entertainment. Available in two stunning colors: Navy Blue and Sandy Gold, they blend function with fashion seamlessly.

Breaking Barriers in Cross-Language Communication

Equipped with bone voiceprint sensors, the W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds deliver high-precision speech recognition by detecting vibrations directly from the wearer's bones. This eliminates background noise and ensures crystal-clear communication, even in noisy environments such as conferences, airports, and bustling city streets. Additionally, the bone voiceprint sensor prevents sound leakage, providing users with a more discreet and private communication experience while greatly improving the efficiency and accuracy of cross-language communication.

Its ergonomic design contours perfectly to the ear, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit without requiring manual adjustments. The specialized ear hook positions the sound-pickup microphone precisely towards the mouth, optimizing voice capture for additional efficiency.

"The W4 is a game-changer for anyone engaging in global conversations," said Leal Tian, Founder and CEO of Timekettle. "By leveraging our proprietary HybridComm™ AI technology that forms the backbone of our recently announced Babel OS software, we've created a device that not only translates in real time but also feels natural and effortless to use—just like having an interpreter right by your side."

Key Features of the W4 Earbuds:

Ultra-Accurate Voice Recognition – Bone-conduction technology eliminates noise interference, ensuring precise voice pickup and translation in any setting.

– Bone-conduction technology eliminates noise interference, ensuring precise voice pickup and translation in any setting. Smooth & Natural One-on-one Conversation – Auto-switching between listening and speaking modes enables naturally-flowing conversations.

– Auto-switching between listening and speaking modes enables naturally-flowing conversations. Seamless Real-Time Translation - Speak to 95% of the World – Instantly converts speech between 42 languages and 95 accents, enabling smooth, uninterrupted conversations, with over 95% of the global regions.

- – Instantly converts speech between 42 languages and 95 accents, enabling smooth, uninterrupted conversations, with over 95% of the global regions. Effortless One-Flip Sharing – Users can flip open the case and instantly share an earbud for natural two-way translation.

– Users can flip open the case and instantly share an earbud for natural two-way translation. All-Day Battery Life – With up to four hours of continuous translation or 8hrs of music playback, in standalone mode and 10hrs of translation / with 18hrs music playback when utilizing its charging case - the W4 is designed for on-the-go professionals and travelers.

– With up to four hours of continuous translation or 8hrs of music playback, in standalone mode and 10hrs of translation / with 18hrs music playback when utilizing its charging case - the W4 is designed for on-the-go professionals and travelers. Music & Language Fusion – Not just for translation, the W4 delivers high-quality music playback, making it a versatile companion for both work and leisure.

A New Era of AI Translation: Powered by Timekettle's Babel OS

The W4 runs on Babel OS 2.0, Timekettle's most advanced AI-driven translation system. This proprietary platform leverages real-time language prediction, contextual learning, and custom lexicons to deliver near-human speech translation with 98% accuracy. Accuracy is further enhanced by its unique ability—powered by advanced AI LLM models—to understand and anticipate the context of a user's speech and intelligently correct confusing homophones: words with similar sounds but different meanings. AI voice cloning capabilities are planned for launch in 2026, further personalizing and enriching the translation experience.

Expanding the Timekettle Product Portfolio

The W4 is the latest addition to the Timekettle product portfolio, following the successful launch of the W4 Pro. While the W4 Pro is designed for enterprise and professional use with its larger, over-the-ear design and extended mic boom, the W4 is optimized and priced for leisure travelers and casual users. The W4 joins Timekettle's lineup of cutting-edge translation devices, including the W4 Pro Earbuds , WT2 Edge/W3 Earbuds , X1 Interpreter Hub , and the T1 and T1 Mini , further strengthening the company's position as a leader in AI-powered multilingual communication.

Availability

The Timekettle W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds with Bone-voiceprint Sensor Voice Capture will be available for purchase starting September 5, 2025, via Timekettle's official website and Amazon.

About Timekettle

Since its inception in 2016, Timekettle has been at the forefront of cross-language communication innovation. With award-winning products and a global user base of over one million, Timekettle continues to set new standards in AI translation technology, striving to achieve universal communication freedom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765033/navy_blue_0010.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765034/sandy_gold_0016.jpg