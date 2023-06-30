The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo kicked off in Changsha

CHANGSHA, China, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) kicked off on June 29 at Changsha International Conference Center in Hunan province.

Running from June 29 to July 2 and themed "Common Development for a Shared Future", the Expo have eight African countries as the guests of honor, including Benin, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia, and Shandong and Hubei as the theme provinces, according to the Organizing Committee of China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo. Nearly 20 achievements including the Report on China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations and the China-Africa trade index will be released during the Expo.

During the Expo, nearly 40 activities of various kinds will be organized, including 9 high-end activities, 7 economic and trade communications, 3 special seminars and 13 local special events, covering a number of sectors including green infrastructure, customs and quarantine, medical and healthcare service, agricultural food products, light industry & textile, industrial parks, women & youth, vocational education.

Unlike previous ones, the Expo is held on a platform with greater influence, featuring a greater number of more wonderful exhibits and a significantly increased number of participating countries. As of June 26, 1,590 exhibits from 29 countries were registered for the Expo, an increase of 165.9% over the previous session, contributed by 1,500 exhibitors, increased by 70% over the previous session. During the Expo, there are 218 cooperation projects worth US $19.1 billion to be signed and communicated.

CAETE is the biggest platform for economic and trade cooperation under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. Since the first CAETE in 2019, China has been keeping expanding imports from Africa. The contract value of the second CAETE was US 22.9 billion. From January to May this year, Hunan's import and export to Africa reached RMB 27.01 billion, up 54.5 % YoY.

