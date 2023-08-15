The technology-leading brand SKYWORTH teamed up with BMW design company Designworks to design the BM Series products, which were unveiled at the press conference.

PRETORIA, South Africa, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH made several significant unveilings at the "Experience the Big World" event on August 3rd. Not only did they introduce South Africa's First 100" QLED TV but also showcased a captivating range of BM Series products, in collaboration with Designworks, a BMW Group Company. This lineup featured an impressive OLED TV, an innovative refrigerator, and advanced washing machines, all of which garnered considerable attention. By consistently exploring and refining its approach, SKYWORTH strives to enhance users' lives through quality products.

BM Series -- TV/Washing Machines/Refrigerator

The SXF9850 TV, a groundbreaking OLED TV, exemplifies the fusion of aesthetics and technology. This state-of-the-art television incorporates BMW's iconic Ambient Lighting, which adds colorful light strips upon startup and elegantly transitions into the familiar orange hue of BMW's control knobs during standby. Furthermore, the utilization of genuine BMW leather on the TV's sides and base, along with the addition of leather logo nameplates, speaks of luxury and sophistication. The adjustable swiveling base, inspired by BMW's design philosophy, enables viewers to effortlessly adjust their viewing angles, 10 degrees to the left and right, enhancing the overall experience. What's more, the SXF9850 also features a 3.9mm ultra-thin body, light and beautiful like a butterfly.

The BM Series extends beyond televisions, including home appliances like the SRM-500WP refrigerator and washing machines. The SRM-500WP boasts meticulous partitioning for optimal storage convenience, ensuring that different types of items stay fresh for extended periods.. Additionally, the refrigerator doors are designed with real leather from BMW, giving them a warm and cozy touch. The washing machines, BM58 and BM55, two types for different preferences, exhibit the dynamic illuminated logos seen in BMW vehicles and incorporate high-end central control panels. The appliances' aesthetics and functionality reflect SKYWORTH's dedication to providing the best possible user experience across a range of products.

In conclusion, SKYWORTH's BM Series products, as showcased at the "Experience the Big World" event, showcased the brand's innovation-driven spirit. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology and captivating designs, SKYWORTH continues to shape the future of home entertainment and appliances. This event not only marked the celebration of SKYWORTH's achievements but also highlighted its unwavering commitment to creating products that enhance users' lives.

