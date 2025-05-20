The team of "Ambassadors for Ancient Architecture" makes a collective appearance, "recommending" Chinese ancient architecture to the world.

Shanxi International Communication Center(SHICC)

TAIYUAN, China, May 20, 2025

On the fertile land of Shanxi, where the essence of Chinese civilization thrives, lie the most magnificent codes of ancient Chinese architecture. From the towering Buddhist temples to the exquisite folk residences; from the upturned eaves to the carved beams and painted rafters, every ancient building stands as a museum, with each brick and tile etched with the warmth of craftsmanship. Every approach and exploration is a dialogue with history.

Ambassadors for Ancient Architecture ① | "Friends Reunion"

The micro-documentary Ambassadors for Ancient Architecture, produced by the Shanxi International Communication Center, has officially been launched! Comprising 5 episodes, the series adopts a unique humanistic perspective to delve into the depths of time and connect with the soul of ancient architecture. Six "ambassadors for ancient architecture" engage in a dialogue spanning a thousand years, recommending Chinese ancient architecture to the world.

