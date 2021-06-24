The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Makes Waves on London's River Thames

Surfing the e-foil against a panorama including Battersea Power Station, The Houses of Parliament and MI6, Aimee is the first woman to ever ride this iconic stretch of the Thames on an e-foil.

"We are delighted to support the new Aquaracer Professional 300 launch with Aimee's bold challenge today on the Thames; it is the perfect expression of TAG Heuer's passion for high performance extreme sports," explained Rob Diver, TAG Heuer Managing Director – UK and Ireland.

Traversing the waters that run through the heart of London, Aimee embraced the spirit of TAG Heuer's go-anywhere luxury tool watch – favoured by active and style-conscious watch lovers who push their limits and go beyond the edge – which has been released with a bright new look, new materials and a new lease of life.

Having first taken up this extreme sport in Dubai, and following hours of practice across the globe, for her pursuit today Aimee wore a 36mm Aquaracer Professional 300m with a blue dial engraved with a wave pattern. Designed for work and play, and to soak up the harshest challenges, the Aquaracer Professional 300m is a symbol of TAG Heuer's fearless, avant-garde spirit and was the perfect companion as Aimee took to the Thames.

E-foil surfing is one of the most cutting-edge and exciting extreme sports, enabling users to fly above the surface of the water due to a hydrofoil powered by an electric propeller, creating lift that takes surfers to formerly unknown waves including those of the Thames.

Following her endeavour, Aimee commented, "surfing the Thames today was up there with one of the most exhilarating and challenging things I have ever done. I am thrilled to have completed a vision that was a dream just over a year ago. It pushed me to the edge, and my mindset has always been to challenge myself every day. The new TAG Heuer Aquaracer was perfectly matched for my adventure today, through a city that means so much to me, just as the sun rose!

