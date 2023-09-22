The Tactical Communication Market Is Set To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 8% Through 2023-2027 - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Tactical Communication Global Market Report 2023, the global tactical communications market is witnessing remarkable growth, with its size projected to increase from $17.89 billion in 2022 to $19.56 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This upward trajectory is set to continue, with the tactical communication market expected to reach $26.82 billion by 2027, driven by a CAGR of 8.2%.

Driving Forces

The growth of the tactical communications market is propelled by several factors, including increasing government support, rapid urbanization, and rising defense expenditure. These elements collectively contribute to the tactical communication market's expansion, fostering innovation and advancement in communication systems.

Learn More On The Tactical Communication Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tactical-communication-global-market-report

Market Concentration and Key Players

The global tactical communications market exhibits a degree of concentration, with a limited number of players dominating the landscape. In 2022, the top ten competitors held a substantial 29.28% share of the total market. L3Harris Technologies Inc. led the competition with a 7.78% market share, followed by General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems PLC, Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aselsan AS, and Elbit Systems Ltd.

AI Integration Driving Innovation

Companies operating in the tactical communication market are actively harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance their product offerings. AI is becoming increasingly integrated into tactical communication systems to elevate situational awareness, enhance command and control, and ensure secure and resilient communication. For instance, Klas Government introduced VoyagerGPU, the market's first tactical GPU, enabling AI/machine learning and video processing at the network edge. This innovation is especially critical for military systems with high processing demands, such as AI and real-time video analysis.

Request A Free Sample Of The Tactical Communication Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9910&type=smp

Regional Insights

North America emerged as the largest region in the tactical communication market, boasting a value of $6,902.8 million in 2022. Notably, the market accounted for 0.03% of the region's GDP and exhibited per capita consumption of $13.72, $11.4 higher than the global average. The tactical communication market in North America thrives due to its applications in non-military sectors like law enforcement, emergency response, transportation, and industrial operations. Additionally, the region's substantial government expenditure on defense operations, including a notable increase in Canada's military spending in 2021, significantly supports market growth.

Comprehensive Market Segmentation

The global tactical communication market is segmented -

1) By Product: Manpack Radios, Handheld Radios, Vehicular Inter-communication Radios, High Capacity Data Radios, Multiband Radios, Networking Radios, SATCOM, VHF And UHF Radios, Video Processors, Other Products

2) By Platform: Underwater Tactical Communication Systems, Airborne Tactical Communication Systems, Land Tactical Communication Systems, Shipborne Tactical Communication Systems

3) By Technology: Time Division Multiplexing, Next Generation Networks

4) By Application: Integrated Strategic Resources, Communication, Combat, Command And Control, Other Applications

As the tactical communications market continues to evolve and expand, stakeholders, including governments and defense organizations, have the opportunity to leverage these trends to enhance communication capabilities, ensuring optimal performance in critical scenarios and mission-critical operations.

SOURCE The Business Research Company