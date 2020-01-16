The Syndicate to List Cosmos (ATOM)

Crypto.com Exchange to list ATOM with a $500,000 USD allocation at 50% OFF for CRO stakers

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the first two successful listing events, Crypto.com is pleased to announce the next listing on The Syndicate platform - Cosmos (ATOM). All Crypto.com Coin (CRO) token stakers will be able to participate in a discounted sale event for $500,000 USD worth of ATOM at 50% off. The listing event will commence on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 on the Crypto.com Exchange.



Sale Amount & Subscription Price:

Total ATOM Coin Supply: $500,000 USD worth of ATOM Coin

worth of ATOM Coin Discount rate: 50%

Syndicate Allocation: Each participant's maximum amount of CRO that can be applied towards the listing event will depend on the amount of CRO Staked on the Crypto.com Exchange, as shown below:

CRO Staked 10,000 50,000 100,000 500,000 1,000,000 5,000,000 50,000,000 Maximum

allocation* (in CRO) $1,000 USD

(≈24,000 CRO) $2,000 USD

(≈48,000 CRO) $5,000 USD

(≈120,000 CRO) $15,000 USD

(≈360,000 CRO) $25,000 USD

(≈600,000 CRO) $100,000 USD

(≈2,400,000 CRO) $200,000 USD

(≈4,800,000 CRO)

*The maximum allocation in CRO stated in the table above is indicative and for reference only. Please visit crypto.com/exchange/syndicate on the listing day to view the final maximum allocation.

Syndicate Allocation Subscription:

Crypto.com Exchange users will be able to subscribe for ATOM Coins by contributing an amount of CRO tokens not exceeding their respective maximum allocation.

Staked CRO tokens may not be used to subscribe for ATOM coins in the listing event

Syndicate Allocation Distribution: Listing event participants will receive their finalised ATOM Coin allocation at Distribution Time. If the total contributed amount for the listing event is above the total

Notes :

ATOM coin will be listed on the Crypto.com Exchange and App on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 with the following trading pairs: ATOM/BTC, ATOM/USDT and ATOM/CRO. Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend The Syndicate campaign rules at its sole discretion. Citizens and residents of the United States , China , Bulgaria and Hong Kong will be excluded from The Syndicate campaign.

Not yet a Crypto.com Exchange user? Sign up for the Crypto.com Exchange today, stake CRO to participate in the discounted ATOM sale. Stay tuned for more exciting listing events on The Syndicate.

Crypto.com is now accepting applications for digital assets to be listed on the Crypto.com Exchange through The Syndicate. Click here to have your project listed.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com

