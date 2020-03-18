The Syndicate From Crypto.com to List Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Total BCH Coin Supply: $500,000 USD worth of BCH token

worth of BCH token Discount rate: 50%

Syndicate Allocation: Each participant's maximum amount of CRO that can be applied towards the listing event will depend on the amount of CRO Staked on the Crypto.com Exchange, as shown below:

CRO Staked 10,000 50,000 100,000 500,000 1,000,000 5,000,000 50,000,000 Maximum allocation* (in CRO) $1,000 USD

(≈30,000 CRO) $2,000 USD

(≈60,000 CRO) $5,000 USD

(≈150,000 CRO) $15,000 USD

(≈450,000 CRO) $25,000 USD

(≈750,000 CRO) $100,000 USD

(≈3,000,000 CRO) $200,000 USD

(≈6,000,000 CRO)

*The maximum allocation in CRO stated in the table above is indicative and for reference only. Please visit crypto.com/exchange/syndicate on the listing day to view the final maximum allocation.

Syndicate Allocation Subscription:

Crypto.com Exchange users will be able to subscribe for BCH coins by contributing an amount of CRO tokens not exceeding their respective maximum allocation.

Staked CRO tokens may not be used to subscribe for BCH coins in the listing event

Notes :

BCH will be listed on the Crypto.com Exchange and App on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 with the following trading pairs: BCH/BTC, BCH/USDT and BCH/CRO. Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend The Syndicate campaign rules at its sole discretion. Citizens and residents of the United States , China and Hong Kong will be excluded from The Syndicate campaign.

For details, refer to our FAQ here.

