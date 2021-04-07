The Sustainability Report 2020 from NRC Group

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing demand to build and maintain high-quality infrastructure in the Nordics, together with the opportunities that lie in urbanization and climate positive city development, promise an exciting outlook for NRC Group. Supporting our mission of creating infrastructure that goes beyond the demands of today and tomorrow, we pursue a strategy of sustainable growth, promoting climate-friendly solutions and proactively work to becoming a zero-emission industry.

NRC Group has now published its first Sustainability Report that provides stakeholders information on performance and governance of material sustainability topics for 2020. The report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards and reviewed by a third party, where the GRI Content Index is available in the report.

"The past year has been challenging. We demonstrated resilience through our response to the Covid-19 pandemic. I would like to thank our people whose efforts ensured our high health and safety standards were maintained and that we delivered on our environmental commitments, all under very difficult circumstances. I am confident that our learnings from 2020 and ability to adapt quickly will serve us well in the future, particularly as we address our critical sustainability challenges, including health, safety and climate impacts.", says Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group.

NRC Group is closely monitoring the EU's work on Sustainable Finance and the EU Taxonomy regulation. The new legislative and non-legislative actions introduced in the European Green Deal and the EU Sustainable Finance Action plan, will require companies to consider and disclose how they are working with sustainability in a new and standardized manner. In preparation for the EU Taxonomy, NRC Group will during 2021 assess the `greenness' of revenues, investments and operational costs.

"The classification system for economic activities will contribute substantially to climate change mitigation, climate change adaptation and further environmental objectives. Sustainable finance is an important enabler for implementing the Green Deal and making the EU's economy sustainable. Going forward, we believe the NRC Group will benefit from the EU taxonomy as our core business areas are largely aligned with the EU environmental objectives.", says Dag Fladby, CFO of NRC Group.

Media contact:

Lene Engebretsen

Press contact

+47 90 12 39 39

http://www.nrcgroup.com

lene.engebretsen@nrcgroup.com

The full report can be downloaded on www.nrcgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/the-sustainability-report-2020-from-nrc-group,c3320950

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/i/henning-olsen-ceo-nrc-group-portrait,c2897161 Henning Olsen CEO NRC Group Portrait

SOURCE NRC Group