The Suning Era for Carrefour China, Achieved Significant Profit Increase in January

Tian Rui said that in the past five months, Carrefour China has steadily improved its operating efficiency through the digital transformation of its stores and accelerated integration with Suning ecological system. The effect is magnificent, in Q4 2019, Carrefour China achieved its first quarterly profit among the last seven years. In January this year, Carrefour's profits increased significantly compared with the same period last year, exceeding the sum of January and February last year.

After the acquisition, Carrefour China management team emphasized on consumers' needs, and strengthened the construction of commodities, operations, marketing and membership management as well. In terms of merchandise operations, Carrefour China took full advantages of imported goods supply chain and accelerated the integration with Suning FMCG supply chain. At present, Carrefour China has opened up the supply chain with Suning Convenience Store in the majority of regions in China, which has strengthened the supply chain capabilities of Suning Convenience Store and effectively reduced costs.

In terms of the digitalization of Carrefour China, existed 209 stores nationwide have completed smart retail transformation to meet the one-hour service within three kilometers of the surrounding area and the half-day service within 10 kilometers of the same city.

Carrefour China has integrated with Suning Logistics warehousing resources. In the future, it will cooperate with Suning Logistics to establish its own cold chain service capability and achieve better quality control. At the same time, Carrefour's 40 million members have connected with Suning members and linked Suning.com and other business formats to further strengthen membership privileges.

During the epidemic recently, Carrefour China actively secured the supply of residents' living materials, and at the same time vigorously developed Flash Delivery to satisfy consumer demands during the period.

On February 6, Carrefour China entered the Suning Convenience Store APP, covering all Suning Convenience Store across the country. Since its launch, the average daily order volume of Carrefour Flash Delivery has increased by 202% month-on-month on Suning Convenience Store APP. On February 12, the updated version of Carrefour Flash Delivery mini program was launched nationwide, it has accumulated more than 700,000 users so far. On February 21, the average daily order volume increased by 329% from the previous month.

"Carrefour China is the core business of Suning FMCG matrix. In 2020, we will accelerate store upgrades, supply chain construction, and other ecological integration with Suning to recreate the glory of Carrefour like seven years ago!" said Tian Rui.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095135/Carrefour_China.jpg

Related Links

www.suning.com



SOURCE Suning Holdings Group