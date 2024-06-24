The Summer issue of World Finance magazine has been published - offering a wealth of in-depth and high-quality journalism on a diverse mix of financial topics from all over the globe

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The front cover of the latest World Finance magazine features Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum who – at the age of 86 – has just announced he is to step aside. World Finance takes an in-depth look at his career, the role of the WEF and what the future holds in light of his decision.

There is a special report on the finances behind the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris this summer. The games have a history of spiralling costs that have put many countries off from hosting the event. France believes it has the answer, with a sensibly planned and budgeted Games.

Another special report looks at the global race taking place to successfully regulate the growing influence of artificial intelligence. The repercussions for misuse of the rapidly evolving technology have prompted concerns in both economic and geopolitical fields.

World Finance also offers a special report on global debt. With many economies now in debt distress there is a growing urgency to both reduce it and change the way it is managed.

Professor John Coates spoke exclusively with World Finance about index funds, private equity and also his new book.

There is a profile of Lynn Martin, the President of the New York Stock Exchange and one of the most powerful women in finance.

Additional topics covered in the Summer 2024 edition of World Finance magazine include; banking regulation, electric vehicles, proxy contests, intellectual property, packaging, the luxury sector and pensions.

Also included in this edition are details of the winners of the 2024 World Finance awards for Corporate Governance and Pension Funds.

To read all of the above, and more, pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

