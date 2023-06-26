The Summer 2023 issue of World Finance magazine is released today - offering a wealth of in-depth and high-quality journalism on a diverse mix of financial topics from across the globe

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The front cover of World Finance magazine features Ebenezer Onyeagwu, CEO at Zenith Bank in Nigeria who spoke in detail to World Finance about banking, technological innovation, risk management and social projects.

We have a special report on AI. The release of ChatGPT was a landmark step in the advancement of AI, but what do the developments mean for the current workforce, and how are governments addressing the risks as AI increases its dominance?

Another special report looks at how the number of activist shareholder campaigns is growing, with numerous high-profile cases grabbing headlines. What's behind this surge, which companies are in the firing line and what's next?

We also present a special report on China. Years of 'zero-Covid' lockdowns have battered the Chinese economy, slowing down growth to its lowest rate in 30 years. Could this be the end of high-performing China as we know it?

Raymond W. Baker spoke exclusively with World Finance about financial crime and the erosion of democracy as a result of financial secrecy.

Brazil and Argentina, South America's two biggest economies, have discussed a shared currency, Sur; we look at whether it could work.

There is a profile of Anne Boden, the founder and outgoing CEO of Starling, Europe's first neobank. She steps down after a hugely successful tenure that has transformed the banking landscape.

Additional topics covered in the Summer 2023 edition of World Finance magazine include; the third era of sustainable finance, a global rent crisis, renewable energy in Iceland and the Black-Scholes model.

Also included in this edition are details of the winners of the 2023 World Finance awards for Corporate Governance; Forex; Pension Funds and Islamic Finance.

To read all of the above, and more, pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available online, on mobile and in print now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact information

World News Media

Richard Willcox

+44 (0)207 553 4151

richard@wnmedia.com

SOURCE World News Media