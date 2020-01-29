The Sugar Substitute Market Is in for a Treat: Fooditive Launches New, Healthy and Sustainable Sweetener

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What others consider waste, Fooditive considers a primary resource. Its new 100% natural sweetener is produced from apple and pear leftovers, making it a chemical- and allergen-free sugar substitute. The sweetener came into fruition after founder and food scientist, Jordanian Moayad Abushokhedim, noticed that the multi-billion-dollar industry had been dominated by unhealthy sweeteners and had seldom seen change. Cue Fooditive.

According to Abushokhedim, Fooditive's mission is to "develop food additives that contribute to a healthier body and a healthier environment," with sustainability at its core. In 2019, Fooditive caught Rabobank's attention and was awarded the Innovation Loan.

"Fooditive contributes to the European food industry by offering healthy alternatives to chemical sweeteners. Additionally, this product helps battle food waste. This fits in with our vision of Banking for Food: Rabobank wants to facilitate and support entrepreneurs in the agricultural and food industries, now and in the future, to contribute to a more sustainable way of feeding the world," says Wiel Hopmans, SME account manager at Rabobank Rotterdam.

Fooditive is currently developing a range of other products in food ingredients, the specifics of which will be revealed later this year. The sweetener complies with EU organic standards, which has led to Fooditive being awarded the Skal certification, meaning it can also produce an organic sweetener next to its regular one. In 2019, Fooditive have partnered with sustainable third-party production company Bodec, allowing the zero-calorie sweetener to reach consumers through products in Dutch supermarkets. This year, it will be further distributed to various food and beverage companies across the Netherlands.

Last year, Fooditive began collaborating with Rotterdam Circulair, an organisation that is dedicated to reducing, re-using and recycling waste and whose ultimate goal is to transition from a linear to a circular economy by 2030. Fooditive plays a major role in achieving this target because its sweetener is transforming and challenging the long-standing sugar-substitute industry from a greener, healthier, and more sustainable perspective.

"Abushokhedim is authentic, has perseverance and is a skilled entrepreneur who found his way rapidly in the city, the business community, and Dutch society - a good example and inspiration for many international start-ups in the Netherlands," says Amelia Oei, Project Manager from the municipality of Rotterdam.

It is not just the Netherlands that is interested in Fooditive; Sweden also wants to pear up. In October 2019, €100,065.63 was raised to set up the now-registered branch in Stockholm. Future plans include expanding to the UK and Jordan. By starting production in these countries, Fooditive aims to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to an all-round better future.

Now that the seed has been planted and interest in the innovative sweetener is growing, 2020 will be a big year for Fooditive.

For further pictures: https://www.fooditive.nl/blog/sugar-substitute-market-treat-fooditive-launches-new-healthy-and-sustainable-sweetener

For more info please visit www.fooditive.nl or contact:

Gijs Gieles

Fooditive Relation Manager

gijs@fooditive.nl

+31-6-14-72-42-12

Related Links

https://www.fooditive.nl



SOURCE Fooditive