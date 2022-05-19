The Sopra Steria Group positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Cloud-Native Application Development Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

PARIS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sopra Steria Group, a European Tech leader in consulting, digital services, and software development, today announces that it has been positioned "Leader" in the Quadrant Spark Matrix Cloud-native Application Development Services 2022.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm has released its first Spark Matrix Cloud-native Application Development Services. This report focuses on competitive intelligence in the global Cloud-native Development Services market and helps end-users from vertical industries perform a detailed vendor evaluation to support their digital transformation initiatives. Quadrant consultants have assessed 22 companies across the globe, based on their service capabilities, including quantitative and qualitative characteristics.

The report notes that Sopra Steria provides a modular range of Cloud-native Application Development Services, including Digital Innovation Factory, enabling companies to support the changing needs of governance, innovation, human resources, technologies, and operations. It highlights Sopra Steria's strengths:

Sopra Steria's modern application development services include enterprise architect, low code, and Cloud-native application development. It helps clients provide a consistent user experience, whether hosted on a public, private, or hybrid Cloud.

Sopra Steria, with its deep expertise in engineering teams, helps its clients to reshape their Digital Software Factory, develop innovative applications, transform ideas into MVP and iteratively drive all development stages to production.

The key differentiators of its services include its Discovery Assessment services, a next-generation data analysis and decision-making tools to improve clients' efficiency, performing risk and vulnerability analysis, and its DigiLabs capability, an ideation space that combines innovative methods and tools to generate new ideas for products, services, and tools.

"More than ever, software propels the digital economy. Being at the nexus of business and technologies, modern software leads to a shift in reshaping the way teams ideate, develop, test and release to production. Our commitment is to help our customers to strategize and streamline these activities to make their business more innovative, productive, and sustainable. We are delighted to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a Leader in the Cloud-native Development Services space," said Béatrice Rollet, Group CTO – Digital and Cloud Services at Sopra Steria.

"Sopra Steria's deep expertise in cloud-native application development services and advanced migration services help its clients with cost optimization while improving innovation, scalability, and time to market, which drive its clients toward extensive cloud adoption. Sopra Steria delivers flexible, reliable, and scalable applications through the development of cloud-native applications, including Kubernetes, serverless functions, microservices & API-first architecture, and its end-to-end software engineering methods, and tooling, including Agile, Product, and DevOps principles," stated Amandeep Singh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

