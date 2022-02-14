The Song That Owns Itself (stoi.org) arrives at ETHDenver on Algorand protocol

Continuing its mission of rewarding fans who serve The Song, STOI #2 debuts with Jesse Boykins III on the ETHDenver Mainstage, followed by a headlining performance to close out Web3's busiest week.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed content ownership platform stoi.org is coming out of stealth and heading to ETHDenver to debut STOI #2 with singer-songwriter and multidisciplinary artist Jesse Boykins III. Boykins' STOI Honestly, I'm a Treat, is a piece about self worth, knowing who you are, and being able to stand up for what you represent.

"stoi.org is helping me achieve my mission as an artist by bringing even more awareness to the messages I'm sending through my music and allowing me to connect deeper with my fans," said Jesse Boykins III.

stoi.org will be on the ETHDenver mainstage with Jesse for the launch of STOI #2. The team will do a deep dive into STOI and AirDrop tokens to audience members. Alongside the IRL experience will be an online A.I game where fans can interact with Honestly and win fractional ownership of The Song [ https://stoi.org/s/2/airdrop ]. To wrap up ETHDenver, Jesse will be performing at the official closing party.

stoi.org was created to empower artists to create sustainable careers on their own terms. Today, artists create for communities that are not designed to sustainably support them due to centralized hierarchies, limited fan participation, and inequitable profit sharing.

"STOI gives artists full control over their work and creates new tools to reward fans," said founding DAO member George Howard, a music industry veteran, copyright law professor, and author.

stoi.org is migrating to Algorand to address Artist and Fan Concerns. Amid growing concern from web3 creators ( Environment / Cost / Utility - Water & Music Report Dec '21), stoi.org is moving from Ethereum to the Algorand blockchain. Algorand will allow stoi.org to immediately achieve a carbon-neutral footprint, ensure low transaction costs into the future with no variable gas fees, and expand its established utility and audience. The Algorand protocol has proven to be carbon neutral, fast, reliable, and cost effective for Web3 projects at scale.

While the initial STOI releases are curated by the DAO, stoi.org was built to be a fast-scaling, self-service utility for creators to distribute ownership and revenue. stoi.org operates like a "Stripe for DAOs," says founding DAO member Aubrey Anderson. "It allows any kind of recurring payments to be fractionalized and shared with creators, collaborators and fans alike."

stoi.org is reimagining artistic rights, giving shared ownership and governance of Song(s) to the fans . Governed by DAOs, The Song That Owns Itself (stoi.org) is a shared-ownership model for Songs that enables artists, collaborators, and fans to co-own a piece of music and share in its future success and revenue (streaming, sync licensing etc). Smart contracts digitize and automate the collection and distribution of profits to all The Song's stakeholders, increasing transparency and the rate of return, while essentially eliminating breaches of contract.

"stoi.org amplifies each STOI Song's purpose: to be heard by the most possible number of people who most appreciate it and reward those Net Promoters in the process," said founding DAO member Maria Tangarova.

STOI #1 is dropping on Foundation. The STOI genesis piece "God Particle" by Grammy-nominated artist and Web3 innovator Superposition is dropping its 1/1 video NFT on Foundation [February 14th, 2022] All proceeds from the sale will be automatically distributed to the stakeholders of the STOI #1 smart contract.

The Song That Owns Itself can be experienced at http://stoi.org/ & @stoidotorg

ABOUT JESSE BOYKINS III

Jesse Boykins III is a multi disciplinary artist mainly focused on Music, and Film. Through four independent albums that are beloved by his cult following, he's mined past experiences to make songs that chronicle a man navigating his way through the world and his psyche—building a reputation of being charming through his candor. Jesse started touring around 2008 and has been on stages across the world where through his travels he gained the inspiration needed to develop all aspects of his creative prowess. He leads his vision by producing, directing and also creative directing most of his visual releases. He is also a natural collaborator working with the likes of Logic, The Internet, Steve Lacy, Calvin Harris, Mac Miller, Rejjie Snow, and NoName.

ABOUT MARIA TANGAROVA

Maria Tangarova is an entrepreneur, investor, innovator, and culture enabler. She has dedicated her work to building today's creator economy with tomorrow's tools. Tangarova founded UTalent Records , at the age of 19. She led collegiate development at the Recording Academy , and business strategy and financial operations at Gold Rush Vinyl , influencing early startup development. After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Investment Management, Tangarova went on to the legendary Capitol Music Group (UMG) where she spent her time ensuring the financial growth of Capitol , Motown , Astralwerks, Blue Note, Harvest , and Virgin Records . She is currently an investor at Chapter One , a $50M+ early-stage/seed venture fund in Los Angeles, California working to make Web3 more user-friendly.

ABOUT AUBREY ANDERSON

Aubrey Anderson is an inventor, musician, writer, serial entrepreneur and hopeless foodie. After his co-founding role at Barbarian Group, he led the team at Apple who remade Apple.com for the iPhone Era. He founded Particle Programmatica in 2008 which Apple acquired in 2012. He has designed and shipped award winning products for over two decades with globally impactful companies such as Google, Sony, Mozilla, Amazon, Motorola, Disney, DreamWorks, Verizon, Lego, Justin Timberlake and Cirque du Soleil. He is co-founder and CTO of The New Computer Corporation in Los Angeles.

ABOUT GEORGE HOWARD

George Howard, JD/MBA, MA, is the former president of Rykodisc, the world's largest independent record label, and co-founder of TuneCore, the world's largest independent digital music distributor. He is also the co-founder of Music Audience Exchange, CIO of Riptide Music Group, and CMO of Mood agent. Mr. Howard is a Distinguished Professor of Music Business/Management at Berklee College of Music, where he helped found the Open Music Initiative, and the founder of GHS, a strategic consulting firm. He is a featured columnist for Forbes, and author of Everything In Its Right Place: How Blockchain Technology Will Lead To A More Transparent Music Industry.

ABOUT STOIDOTORG

stoi.org is a self-service DAO and payment distribution tool for tokenization in creative projects.

ABOUT ALGORAND

Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for defi, financial institutions and governments to smoothly transition into FutureFi. The technology of choice for more than 1000 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

