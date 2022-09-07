The Solution to the UK's Energy Crisis is Floating Power

Karpowership's floating power solutions can save the UK as much as 30% on its energy bills

Up to 2,000 MW of power generation capacity available, enough to supply 5 million British households

Immediately deployable Powerships ranging in capacity between 36 MW- 480 MW

Dual-fuel enabled, installed with all infrastructure onboard

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's energy crisis has sent electricity prices skyrocketing, putting British businesses at risk of bankruptcy and exacerbating Britain's cost-of-living crisis. As winter approaches, the nation now faces the very real prospect of power blackouts and millions of people being pushed into energy poverty.

But one company has a solution that will slash Britain's energy costs, can be deployed almost immediately and offers flexible, short-term contracts.

Karpowership’s entire 6,000 MW Powership fleet is fully constructed and operational, with 2,000 MW immediately available to generate power for the UK.

Karpowership's fleet of floating Powerships range in capacity from 36 MW-480 MW and can be delivered ready to connect to Britain's electricity grid in as little as 30 days. Karpowership's entire 6,000 MW Powership fleet is already fully constructed, with as much as 2,000 MW immediately available, enough to power 5 million homes.

Powerships are delivered with all the necessary infrastructure already onboard, offering a fully integrated, stable yet flexible solution to intermittent and unreliable sources of electricity generation.

"The interruption of gas supply, tight global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets, and increasing reliance upon intermittent sources of power generation have created a crisis that may last until 2026 – urgent solutions are needed,'' said Zeynep Harezi, Karpowership's Chief Commercial Officer. "Karpowership is affordable, flexible and can be deployed almost immediately, meaning we could be supplying millions of homes with cost-effective power before winter hits.''

Complete with storage facilities, high voltage sub-stations and mobile maintenance facilities, Powerships offer a stable power-generating platform to reduce the need for costly imports.

Facilities are dual-fuel equipped, ensuring that when prices for pipeline gas and LNG aren't competitive, they can also run on more economical fuel oil, which is less than half the cost of running existing gas assets at current prices.

Karpowership can also offer flexible contracts of as little as two years, so that when circumstances change, Powerships can be re-deployed where they are most needed.

