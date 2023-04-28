The Solar Show Africa 2023: Sungrow Presents Latest Residential Solar-plus-storage Solutions to Fuel Local Energy Transition

JOHANNESBURG, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable energy is considered an integral part to mitigate the energy shortage in Africa due to the region's vast resource potential. As the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, Sungrow made a high-profile presence during the Solar Show Africa 2023 with comprehensive solar and storage solutions provided to prop up energy independence and energy transition.

Residential solar-plus-storage solution for African households

Sungrow Booth at the Solar Show Africa 2023

Self-generation of electricity by African households is in high demand, especially when the infrastructure suffers from strain. Sungrow highlighted its residential solution during the show and presented the featured solar-plus-storage solution integrating the single-phase hybrid inverter and high-voltage batteries. The holistic solution enables the seamless switch to the off-grid mode during power outages and fast charging in 1.6 hours, providing a flexible, durable, and safe power supply for local residents day and night.

The battery is designed in a modular and user-friendly way. The plug-and-play design ensures easy installation that can be carried out by only one engineer in most countries.

In addition, the solution enables 4 kWh more power generation per day compared with other brands. It comes with a 40 - 560 V wider MPPT voltage range and a maximum input current of 32A per MPPT. Moreover, the solution equips with the PID Zero solution, significantly reducing power generation losses due to module performance degradation and enhancing yields.

The solution ensures premium safety, especially, since it is also embedded with the AFCI function which utilizes advanced electronic technology to "sense" the different arcing conditions to reduce the electrical system from being an ignition source for a fire.

Sungrow offers a 10-year system warranty for the residential solution and assigns a professional service team to provide 24/7 remote support.

Furthermore, the solution can be monitored and managed via Sungrow's iSolarCloud platform. The platform shows real-time and detailed plant updates, enables customers to check energy flow and self-consumption, and easily controls their renewable energy assets.

Solar and storage solutions for C&I and utility-scale applications

As Africa's industry and commerce expand, so does the need for productive uses of energy. Energy storage paired with PV is an ideal solution to achieve self-sufficiency in C&I facilities. Sungrow offers the new generation of commercial PV inverter SG125CX-P2 and the liquid cooled energy storage system (ESS) PowerStack. With the PowerStack, the surplus energy that is generated during the day can be stored and used when the sun isn't at its fullest potential.

In addition, Africa is also a vibrant solar hub for utility-scale solar projects. Sungrow has already signed a contract to supply its featured 1+X Modular Inverter solution to Africa's largest private IPP PV project of 256 MWp. The liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan for utility-scale energy storage installations was also introduced to solve the intermittency and volatility of renewable energy. As a result of liquid cooled thermal management, the PowerTitan has a superior lifespan. The DC-DC controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually, increasing system performance.

Phyllis Yang, Head of Sungrow Southern Africa, commented: "Sungrow is well-positioned to provide sustainable energy solutions to a large number of humanity where improved economic opportunities and quality of life are the most needed, contributing to the continent's efforts to transition to clean energy."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

