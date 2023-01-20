The smarter E Europe 2023: START-UPS AND YOUNG COMPANIES TO THE NEW ENERGY WORLD TAKE CENTER STAGE

The smarter E Europe 2023

Munich, June 14–16

MUNICH and PFORZHEIM, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smarter E Europe 2023, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry, offers a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and trends in the areas of renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry and presents cross-sector solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors. From June 14–16, 2023, Messe München will be hosting the exhibition across 176,000 square meters in 16 halls. 85,000 visitors are being expected – a great stage for start-ups and newcomers with support from the German government or the exhibition organizers.

The area for start-ups and newcomers at the The smarter E Europe innovation hub has been extremely successful: In 2022, 78 start-ups from 15 countries showcased their products. Many of them have written success stories, such as Voltfang GmbH, for example: In 2022, the company received funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to present a commercial storage device made from second-life car batteries at the joint booth "Innovation Made in Germany". The green storage device received the innovation prize of the storage industry, the ees AWARD. This year, Voltfang GmbH will already have its own 90 square meter-booth at The smarter E Europe.

Meeting new people and existing partners

At this year's The smarter E, start-ups and newcomers will be presenting their innovations, products and business models for renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization, as well as for the energy industry and electromobility in hall B5. Cross-sector solutions linking electricity, heating and transportation will also be on display. The smarter E Europe offers manifold opportunities to meet potential investors, business angels, accelerators and incubators, as well as partners from all spheres of the energy industry.

There are three attractive exhibition packages for start-ups: Start-ups that are no more than five years old, with fewer than 50 staff members and with a maximum annual turnover of five million euros have the choice between the Newcomer Package and the Rising-Star Package. Germany-based companies founded no more than ten years ago, with fewer than 50 staff and a maximum annual turnover of ten million euros have the opportunity to present themselves at the joint booth "Innovation Made in Germany", which is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

Attention and reach for Award finalists and winners

The wide range of services offered at The smarter E Europe innovation hub attracts young companies from across the entire spectrum of the new energy world. Competing for The smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD is a particularly appealing way to stand out and to get immense global exposure. 2023 will see the launch of the Power2Drive AWARD and the EM-Power AWARD. These awards honor the innovative products and projects driving the energy and e-mobility sectors that play a key role in the success of the new energy world. Companies may now enter their products, which will be assessed by an international panel of experts. Thanks to the resulting public attention, finalists and winners will be distinguishing themselves from their competition and may benefit from new business opportunities.

What's more, young companies will have the opportunity to tell their success stories on the The smarter E Europe website. DieEnergiekoppler GmbH, for instance, talks about how the product Flexbilitätswerk (Flexibility Plant) mainly aggregates small energy systems. The Flexibilitätswerk is made up of swarmBOXes. These are self-learning control boxes that are connected to energy plants and serve as central coordination units. AI support and optimized management means it is possible to connect PV and wind power sites, heat pumps, fuel cells and battery storage systems in a cost-effective manner. Exnaton describes how their Software-as-a-Service platform "PowerQuartier" calculates renewable energy flows for local traders.

Further information for start-ups on how to participate can be found here

Information on the awards and how to apply is available here.

The smarter E Europe, which encompasses four individual exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power), will take place from June 14 to 16, 2023, at Messe München.

For more information, please visit:

www.TheSmarterE.de

The smarter E Europe

"Creating the new energy world" – that's the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest platform for the energy industry. The focus is on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization of the energy industry as well as cross-sector solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a smart and sustainable energy supply. Our vision: a renewable, decentralized, digital, continuously available energy supply. We have been working at full steam to achieve this vision for more than 30 years. The four concurrent exhibitions will be combined at the innovation hub The smarter E Europe.

Intersolar Europe

Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry reflects the rapid growth of the solar industry. For more than 30 years, it has been providing a networking opportunity for the key solar energy players, all under the motto "Connecting solar business". This is where manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, installers, service providers, project developers and planners as well as start-ups get a front-row seat to the latest trends, developments and business models.

ees Europe

Ees Europe is Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems. Under the motto "Innovating energy storage," the yearly event brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.

Power2Drive Europe

Power2Drive Europe is the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. Under the motto "Charging the future of mobility!", Power2Drive Europe is the ideal meeting point for charge point operators and e-mobility providers, manufacturers and distributors, installers and planners, fleet and energy managers, suppliers and start-ups. The exhibition shines the spotlight on charging systems, electric vehicles, traction batteries and mobility services as well as innovative solutions and technologies based on renewable energies for sustainable mobility

EM-Power Europe

EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. It is focused on modernizing and digitalizing the power grid into a flexible smart grid, integrating prosumers, e-mobility and power-to-heat concepts into a holistic, renewable energy system, and the efficient use of renewable sources of energy.

The smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

www.TheSmarterE.de

Contact:

Solar Promotion GmbH | P.O. Box 100 170 | 75101 Pforzheim, Germany

Horst Dufner | Tel.: +49 7231 58598-0 | Fax: +49 7231 58598-28

dufner@solarpromotion.de

Press contact:

fischerAppelt, relations | Otl-Aicher-Str. 64 | 80807 Munich, Germany

Juliane Heermeier

juliane.heermeier@fischerappelt.de

SOURCE The smarter E Europe