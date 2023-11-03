The Sixth CIIE is ready to welcome the world

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 154 countries, regions and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the sixth edition of China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will take place from Nov 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

As the world's first national-level import-themed trade fair, the CIIE will once again comprise a business exhibition, a country exhibition, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a number of supporting activities as well as people-to-people cultural exchange events.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in East China's Shanghai.

This year's Business Exhibition will feature 289 of the world's top 500 enterprises and industry giants, including the world's top 15 automotive brands, top 10 industrial electrical companies, top 10 medical device companies, three major mining giants, four major grain traders and five major shipping companies. Some 1,500 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will also be showcasing their products at the event.

Over 400 new products, technologies and services will be presented at the six exhibition areas — Food and Agricultural Products, Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, Consumer Goods, Trade in Services, and Automobiles, said Sheng.

The sixth CIIE will again feature the physical Country Exhibition. Eleven countries, including Bahrain, Central African Republic, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Honduras, Mali, Oman, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe will attend the Country Exhibition for the first time. Honduras, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Africa and Vietnam are this year's guest countries of honor.

In line with the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), many countries involved in the initiative are set to be a part of the expo. Sixty-four BRI countries will join the Country Exhibition and over 1,500 companies from BRI countries will be present at the Business Exhibition, which occupies an exhibition area of nearly 80,000 square meters, an increase of about 30 percent compared with the previous edition.

The CIIE has also encouraged the least developed countries (LDCs) involved in the BRI to introduce their premium products to the Chinese market by offering free booths, construction subsidies and tax incentives.

As an integral part of the CIIE, this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum will focus on global openness, green development, digital economy and smart technologies.

Some parallel sessions will be co-hosted by international organizations, including the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), International Trade Center (ITC), the United Nations Global Compact and more.

Nobel laureates, Turing Award winners, and a host of high-profile entrepreneurs will take part in several sub-forums and share their insights into global issues. Authoritative reports, including the World Openness Report 2023, will also be released during the forum.

