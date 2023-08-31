The Single use Bioreactors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~17%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Owing to the rising demand for efficacious biotherapeutics and multiple benefits of single use bioprocessing systems, the biopharmaceutical industry is gradually shifting its focus from conventional bioreactors to disposable bioreactors with advanced features

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Single use Bioreactors Market, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

Single use bioreactors offer various advantages over conventional technologies, such as ease of installation, increased efficiency of the biomanufacturing process, operational flexibility, reduced risk of cross contamination, less energy and water consumption. In pursuit of both time and cost savings, as well as to mitigate the challenges associated with the conventional stainless-steel bioreactors, manufacturers prefer to use single use bioreactors, in order to ensure the development of high-quality biologics.

To order this 350+ page report, which features 120+ figures and 160+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/single use-bioreactors-market.html

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 60 players claim to offer single use bioreactors

This segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of players (38%) established before 2001, followed by companies established post-2015 (18%). It is worth mentioning that 16% of the players established post-2015 are small companies (2-50 employees).

Close to 260 single use bioreactors are offered by various companies across the globe

Majority of the single use bioreactors (57%) are stirred tank bioreactors using agitation mechanism. Further, most of the single use bioreactors are suitable for processing mammalian cell culture and 90% of the bioreactors are capable of culturing more than one type of cell.

Till 2023, close to 80 partnerships have been established in the single use bioreactors domain

Of these, close to 30% deals were inked in the last three years. Majority of the instances captured in the report were supply agreements (27%). In addition, more than 55% of deals have been inked by players to supply stirred tank single use bioreactors for biomanufacturing.

The market for single use bioreactors is likely to grow at an annualized rate of ~17% during 2023-2035

The current market is driven by stirred tank bioreactors, which hold around 70% share of the overall single use bioreactors market; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well. Further, in terms of scale of operation, bioreactors designed for commercial scale operations capture major share (55%) of the market in 2035.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to capture close to 60% market share by 2035

In terms of type of biologics synthesized, vaccines and monoclonal antibodies are expected to capture around 50% of the total single use bioreactors market in 2035. Further, close to 65% of the single use bioreactors market is captured by biopharmaceutical / pharmaceutical industries.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/single use-bioreactors-market/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

What is single use bioreactor?

What is the market size of single use bioreactors?

What are the factors driving the single use bioreactors market?

Who are the key players in single use bioreactors market?

Which region has the largest share in single use bioreactors market?

Which type of single use bioreactor has the largest share in the global single use bioreactor market?

Which are the leading market segments in global single use bioreactor market, in terms of type of biologic synthesized?

What type of partnerships are taking place in the single use bioreactors market?

What is the growth rate of single use bioreactors market?

The financial opportunity within the single use bioreactors market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Bioreactor

Stirred Tank Bioreactors



Wave-Induced Bioreactors



Others Bioreactors

Scale of Operation

Lab



Clinical



Commercial

Type of Cell Culture

Mammalian



Insect



Microbial



Viral



Plant



Bacterial

Type of Biologics Synthesized

Autoimmune disorders



Vaccine



Monoclonal Antibody



Recombinant Protein



Stem Cell



Cell Therapy



Gene Therapy

End-Users

Biopharmaceutical / Pharmaceutical Industries



Academic / Research Institutes

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and North Africa

and

Latin America

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the increase in the demand for cell and gene therapies is driving the growth of the single use bioreactors market. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Shane Kilpatrick (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Membio)

Justin Cesmat (Manager, Bioprocessing, Distek)

Bradley Maykow (Quality and Products Manager, Refine Technology)

Per Stobbe (Chief Executive Officer, CerCell)

Torsten Due Bryld (Global Director of Sales Support, CelVivo)

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in offering single use bioreactors; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Applikon Biotechnology

Biolinx Labsystems

Celartia

Cell Culture Company

Cellexus

Cercell

CESCO Bioengineering

Cytiva

Eppendorf

Merck Millipore

Pall Corporation

PBS Biotech

PerfuseCell

ProlifeCell

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Solaris Biotech

Synthecon

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/single use-bioreactors-market.html

You may also be interested in the following titles:

1. Medical Drones Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

2. Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market - Focus on Automated Pipetting Systems and Automated Microplate Washers: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

3. Medical Polymers Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

4. Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

5. Global Filtration Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

Gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Roots Analysis