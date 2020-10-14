The single-cell sequencing services and technologies market is projected to be worth USD 5.7 billion by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

- The advantages of single-cell analysis, which include high specificity and sensitivity, have garnered a lot of attention among medical researchers; the technique is anticipated to enable groundbreaking findings across drug discovery and diagnostics

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Single-cell Sequencing Services and Technologies Market, 2020-2030" report to its list of offerings.

Single cell resolution genomic analysis is an advanced molecular-level enquiry enabling solution and has enabled contemporary researchers to better understand how individual cells interact with other cells and their respective microenvironments. Analysis of single-cell RNA sequence (scRNA-seq) data has also allowed medical science to investigate and elucidate cellular pathways that were previously considered elusive. This has led to the identification of novel biomarkers / therapeutic targets. As a result, it is likely that this technique is going to continue to witness increasing adoption in the scientific community.

To order this 220+ page report, which features 120+ figures and 150+ tables, please visit this link

Key Market Insights

More than 100 players claim to offer single-cell sequencing services to various end-users

Majority of the firms engaged in this domain are non-industry players (82%), followed by industry players (18%). Further, most of the service providers in this market claim to have the required capabilities to offer services for RNA sequencing (100). Further, other services that can be presently availed include (in decreasing order of number of companies offering them) ATAC sequencing (36) and DNA sequencing (14).

Over 40 single-cell sequencing and workflow instruments are commercially available

Most of the workflow instruments presently available in the market are capable of facilitating cell isolation (15); this is followed by solutions designed for data analysis (12), cDNA amplification (8) and library preparation (7).

2,500+ patents related to single-cell sequencing have been granted / filed by stakeholders across the globe

Close to 50% of the patents related to single-cell sequencing were filed in North America. Further, close to 1,400 patents in the domain have been granted / filed by industry players. It is worth highlighting that, most of intellectual capital in this domain is focused on novel single-cell analysis techniques, predominantly for use in cancer research.

More than 2,300 grants were awarded to support research in this upcoming field, over the last four years alone

USD 850+ million has been awarded in the form of grants to research projects focused on single-cell sequencing. Further, 37% of the total amount awarded in the form of grants was sanctioned under the R01 mechanism (to support health-related research and development).

Since 2015, there has been a considerable increase in the number of initiatives undertaken in this direction

There has been a notable surge in partnership and investment activity in this market in recent years. Majority of the partnerships (21%) signed within this domain were product / technology integration agreements, followed by research and development agreements (13%). It is also worth mentioning that since 2015, close to USD 500 million has been invested in companies engaged in the single-cell sequencing domain.

Presently, academic and research institutions contribute to 70% of the market share (in terms of revenues)

Based on application, single cell sequencing techniques, drug discovery and early stage research is likely to continue to contribute to majority of the market share (50%) in 2030. On the basis of geographical region, North America currently holds majority (40%) of the market share and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming decade.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this link

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in providing services and technologies for single-cell sequencing?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in the single-cell sequencing domain?

What are the prevalent financing and investment trends within the single-cell sequencing domain?

What is strength of the intellectual capital in this field?

Which are the key organizations, in terms of grants awarded engaged in the domain?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 5.7 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the single-cell sequencing services and technologies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Offering

Services



Technologie

Type of System

Sequencing Instruments



Workflow Instruments

Application Area of Application

Diagnostics



Drug Discovery



Precision Medicine

End-Users

Academic and Research Institutions



Pharmaceutical Companies



Other End-Users

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, most of whom were very optimistic concerning the adoption of single-cell sequencing technologies. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with industry experts.

The research includes detailed profiles of key service providers and technology providers (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features an overview of the developer, details related to its financial information (if available), recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

10x Genomics

Active Motif

Admera Health

Annoroad GeneTechnology

BGI Genomics

CD Genomics

Cell Microsystems

Fluidigm

Illumina

MedGenome

Mission Bio

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Quick Biology

SingulOmics

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/single-cell-sequencing-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

1. Proteome Profiling Services Market, 2020-2030

2. Companion Diagnostics Development Services Market, 2020-2030

3. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2020-2030: Service Providers (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Targeted Sequencing) and Technology Platforms [COVID-19 Series]

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Roots Analysis