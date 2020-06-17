The Shepherd Color Company Announces New IR Black for Recycling of Black Plastic

One such product is a cost-effective IR Black colorant for packaging that can reflect IR wavelengths in recycling sorting facilities, so these plastics may be recycled. Black is a popular color used for plastic packaging, which is mostly carbon black pigment. The carbon black pigmentation absorbs the light from the emitter used in plastic sorting centers, which prevents the sensor from identifying the polymer used, so the material is then rejected and not recycled.

Shepherd Color has spent the last 40 years developing, optimizing, and manufacturing IR Black pigments. Based on the new balance of properties needed for the recycling application, they were able to design, prototype and scale up an IR Black pigment to meet this new need. This IR Black pigment advancement is Arctic® Black 10P925. The pigment is optimized for infrared sorting of plastics and has the following characteristics:

Jet masstone color

Non-magnetic

Survives multiple extrusions

Single pigment solution

Widely listed on chemical registries for global supply

Food packaging compliance in key EU market

Black 10P925 is not only excellent for coloring plastic articles used for producing, packaging and transporting food, but can be used in other coatings as well. This new pigment is an example of Shepherd Color's R&D expertise in developing products that provide unique tools to solve the challenges of customers in the coatings and plastics industries.

ABOUT THE SHEPHERD COLOR COMPANY

Founded in 1981, The Shepherd Color Company produces a wide range of high-performance Complex Inorganic Color Pigments (CICPs) used in a variety of industries. These pigments are an extraordinary class of inorganic pigments that offer stable, long-lasting color for many applications. They have unbeatable weatherability, heat and chemical resistance, are non-warping and easy to disperse. More Expertise. Better Performance. Best Value. That's Shepherd Color. Visit us at www.shepherdcolor.com and www.linkedin.com/company/shepherdcolor.

Media Contact:

Mark Ryan, Marketing Manager

513.874.0714

mryan@shepherdcolor.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1192394/IRBlackRecycle_10P925.jpg

Related Links

www.shepherdcolor.com



SOURCE The Shepherd Color Company