The Shaw Prize Adds Computer Science in Landmark Expansion

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaw Prize Foundation announced its first major expansion in over two decades: the establishment of The Shaw Prize in Computer Science, a new prize category to honour pioneering breakthroughs in this transformative field that is reshaping the modern world.

Founded in 2002 by Hong Kong media mogul the late Mr Run Run Shaw, and first awarded in 2004, The Shaw Prize has honoured over 110 exceptional individuals in Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences. With Computer Science now rapidly transforming every domain of our lives and scientific inquiry, the Foundation introduces this fourth prize to celebrate the field's foundational advances and their far-reaching impact on humanity.

The announcement came during a press conference on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, drawing over 100 guests from academia, media, and other sectors.

Dr Raymond Chan, Chair of The Shaw Prize Foundation, opened by highlighting technology's dramatic reshaping of life and The Prize's enduring commitment to recognising excellence. "Computer Science is bursting with bold questions that push human thinking to new limits," he said, calling the addition a natural extension of Mr Shaw's vision.

Professor Kenneth Young, Chair of The Shaw Prize Council and Vice Chair of The Board of Adjudicators, emphasised that the new prize will operate in parallel with the three existing categories, following the same governance, selection guidelines, and monetary award of USD 1.2 million.

Professor Tony Chan, who chaired The Planning Committee for The Shaw Prize in Computer Science, expressed deep honour in leading the initiative, which involved convening top global experts to define the new prize's broad scope and guiding principles. He now serves as a Member of The Selection Committee.

Inaugural Chair of The Selection Committee, Professor Jennifer Chayes, Dean of the College of Computing, Data Science, and Society at the University of California, Berkeley, underscored Computer Science as a profound intellectual discipline, much like other basic sciences honoured by the Prize. This core scientific nature aligns seamlessly with the Prize's vision of honouring fundamental advances that benefit humankind. She urged invited field leaders to nominate candidates when nominations open from September to November 2026. The inaugural laureate(s) will be announced in spring 2027, alongside laureates of the other three prize categories.

