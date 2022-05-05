The Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market is Expected to Increase with a CAGR of 8.1% During the Study Period (2019-32) | DelveInsight

The overall Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market is expected to increase due to the rising prevalent cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. In addition, the expected launch of emerging therapies will boost the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market in the forecasted period (2022–2032).

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Severe Hypertriglyceridemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market size in the 7MM was found to be approximately USD 3,060 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total number of Hypertriglyceridemia prevalent cases associated in 7MM countries was approximately 154 million in 2021, out of which approximately 3 million cases were diagnosed prevalent cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia.

in 2021, out of which approximately cases were diagnosed prevalent cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia. Leading Severe Hypertriglyceridemia companies Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Afimmune Pharmaceutical, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., Amryt Pharma, and others are working to develop a new medication for Severe Hypertriglyceridemia which can be available in the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market in the upcoming years.

and others are working to develop a new medication for Severe Hypertriglyceridemia which can be available in the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market in the upcoming years. The Severe Hypertriglyceridemia therapies in the pipeline include Olezarsen, Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), ARO-APOC3, Epeleuton (DS102), NST-1024 (SEFA 1024), Lomitapide, and others.

and others. The expected launch of therapies and the increasing prevalence will lead to Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market growth during the forecast period.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market share @ Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Landscape

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Overview

High amounts of triglycerides are a defining feature of the disease Hypertriglyceridemia. Triglyceride levels in patients with Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) are more than three times normal. It causes a variety of dangerous conditions, including cardiovascular disease (CVD) and Acute Pancreatitis. High triglycerides may contribute to artery hardening or thickening (arteriosclerosis), which increases the risk of stroke, heart attack, and heart disease. Genetic problems, obesity, uncontrolled diabetes, and certain drugs can all contribute to the development of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia.

Primary and secondary hypertriglyceridemia are the two broad forms of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The former is caused by other underlying diseases and secondary circumstances, whereas the latter is caused by genetic problems. Primary hypertriglyceridemia has a molecular basis in less than 5% of cases, while secondary hypertriglyceridemia has no repeatable genetic susceptibility component.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia symptoms are not noticeable, however, individuals with exceptionally high levels of triglycerides (more than 2,000 mg/dL) can develop persistent abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, xanthomas (yellow-colored lumps on the skin), and severe pancreatitis.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approx 3 million diagnosed Severe Hypertriglyceridemia prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest Severe Hypertriglyceridemia prevalence in 2021.

The Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertriglyceridemia

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Severe Hypertriglyceridemia epidemiology trends @ Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Epidemiological Insights

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Treatment Market

Popular Hypertriglyceridemia treatment guidelines, such as the AHA/ACC lipid treatment guidelines, recommend addressing and treating lifestyle factors, secondary variables such as diabetes mellitus, chronic liver or kidney disease, and/or nephrotic syndrome, hypothyroidism, and drugs that elevate triglycerides. If serum triglycerides remain elevated after adjusting these parameters, pharmaceutical therapy should be considered. The goal of pharmacological treatment is to lower triglyceride levels while also lowering the risk of pancreatitis and cardiovascular disease in people with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Most Severe Hypertriglyceridemia treatment guidelines recommend using statins, fibrates, omega-3 fatty acids, or niacin for Severe Hypertriglyceridemia treatment. These guidelines, however, are mostly based on observational studies.

Some approved drugs for the treatment of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia that have been replaced by generics include Lovaza or Omacor (Omega-3-fatty acid), Vascepa, and Crestor (rosuvastatin calcium). Epanova (Omega-3-carboxylic acid), an AstraZeneca-marketed drug, received FDA approval in 2014 for the treatment of adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Epanova was the first FDA-approved prescription omega-3 fatty acid supplement. Triglide (fenofibrate) by Skyepharma Ag was approved by the FDA in 2005 as a lipid-regulating medication for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and hypertriglyceridemia. Waylivra is approved in Europe to treat adult patients with genetically proven familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) who are at high risk of pancreatitis and have not responded to diet or triglyceride-lowering medication.

To know about more management of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia visit @ Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Treatment Guidelines

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Pegozafermin (BIO89-100): 89bio, Inc.

ARO-APOC3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Epeleuton (DS102): Afimmune Pharmaceutical

NST-1024 (SEFA 1024): NorthSea Therapeutics B.V.

Lomitapide: Amryt Pharma

Others

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Dynamics

The present unmet need of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market is for medications with improved safety and efficacy that give an optimal cure. The growing prevalence of primary and secondary causes, as well as the increasing number of episodes of primary and secondary causes, are anticipated to result in an increase in Severe Hypertriglyceridemia treatment choices across the globe. As a result, the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market will experience an increase in the coming year. Furthermore, the increasing awareness and updates in diagnosis and treatment guidelines will boost the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market.

However, despite the positive results, many of the therapeutic compounds experienced unforeseen negative repercussions, forcing the project to be put on hold or discontinued. Failure of clinical development of medicines results in the growing pipeline's weakness. As a result, it is limiting the growth of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market. In addition, the failure of emerging drugs at various stages of development poses a threat to the development of new remedies, thereby, impeding the growth of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market. Furthermore, certain factors such as challenges in receiving regulatory approval, recommendations to opt for lifestyle and diet changes, and others are also acting as a barrier to the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market growth.

Scope of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Companies: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Afimmune Pharmaceutical, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., Amryt Pharma, and others

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Afimmune Pharmaceutical, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V., Amryt Pharma, and others Key Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Therapies : Olezarsen, Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), ARO-APOC3, Epeleuton (DS102), NST-1024 (SEFA 1024), Lomitapide, and others

: Olezarsen, Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), ARO-APOC3, Epeleuton (DS102), NST-1024 (SEFA 1024), Lomitapide, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Severe Hypertriglyceridemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia current marketed and emerging therapies Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Dynamics: Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market drivers and barriers

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about the future Severe Hypertriglyceridemia market share of treatment therapies @ Medication for Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Key Insights 2. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Report Introduction 3. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Treatment and Management 7. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Marketed Drugs 10. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Emerging Drugs 11. 7 Major Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Analysis 12. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Drivers 16 Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Get in touch with our Business executive @ Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Related Reports

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Epidemiology

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Severe Hypertriglyceridemia epidemiology in the 7MM.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Severe Hypertriglyceridemia companies involved such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Severe Hypoglycemia Pipeline

Severe Hypoglycemia Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Severe Hypoglycemia companies involved such as Adocia, Novo Nordisk, Zucara Therapeutics, among others.

Severe Hypoglycemia Epidemiology

Severe Hypoglycemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Severe Hypoglycemia epidemiology in the 7MM.

Severe Hypoglycemia Market

Severe Hypoglycemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Severe Hypoglycemia companies such as Adocia, Novo Nordisk, Zucara Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Bevacizumab Biosimilars Insight

Bevacizumab Biosimilar Insight report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 40+ marketed and pipeline drugs in the Bevacizumab Biosimilars landscape. The report also covers the marketed and pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products.

Follicular Lymphoma Market

Follicular Lymphoma Market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market size and shares analysis in the 7MM (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan). As per DelveInsight, Follicular Lymphoma Market is expected to grow immensely in the coming years owing to the active participation of key companies such as Epizyme, Eisai, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Verastem Oncology, Gilead Sciences, TG Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Roche, Incyte Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, ADC Therapeutics, MorphoSys, Nordic Nanovector, AbbVie, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, Novartis, MEI Pharma, BeiGene, and others.

Pars Plantis Market

Pars Plantis Market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology, the Pars Plantis market size, and shares analysis in the 7MM (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan) as well as the emerging therapies and key companies in the therapeutic domain.

Paraganglioma Market

Paraganglioma Market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology, the Paraganglioma market size, shares, and trends analysis in the 7MM (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan) as well as the emerging therapies and key companies in the therapeutic domain.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

The "Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market" is expected to reach USD 33.37 billion by 2026. Some of the key MedTech companies such Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Becton, Dickinson & Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Johnson & Johnson, Antares Pharma, AbbVie, Pfizer, Mylan N.V., Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH, and others are actively working in the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market.

Food Allergy Market

Food Allergy Market report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Food Allergy Market Trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Food Allergy Market include Aimmune Therapeutics, Novartis, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma, Cour Pharmaceutical Development Company, Vedanta Biosciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Rho Federal Systems Division, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Camallergy, and Others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

i nfo@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP