The Secretary General of the Muslim World League to Lead Delegation To New Zealand

Ambassador Monroe said that the tragedy of the two mosques will not alter New Zealand's national harmony or diversity and welcomed Dr. Alissa's visit.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 15, 2019, Dr. Alissa said, "To address the scourge extremism and Islamophobia, we need governments and faith organizations around the world to work together to encourage religious tolerance and understanding and prevent all forms of incitement and hatred, including all types of hatred leveled against any religion or ethnicity."

The Muslim World League has pledged to increase its efforts to work with multi-faith groups in order to create initiatives that promote greater understanding and tolerance.

