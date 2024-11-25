The Secret Metal That Helped Win WWII is Back, And Prices Are Soaring

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 years ago, a ship left a Nova Scotia harbor carrying a precious cargo that few today would recognize as valuable. The crew, full of optimism, was bound for Wales hoping that the metal they carried would lead them to riches. Unfortunately, they never made it. Companies mentioned in this release include: United States Steel (NYSE: X), ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT), Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU), Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII), Leidos (NYSE: LDOS).

A German U-boat lurking in the cold Atlantic waters fired a torpedo and the ship went down, sinking to the ocean floor along with its mysterious cargo.

At the time, the metal seemed unimportant, but its true value wasn't fully realized until later. Fast forward to today and that same metal is critical to modern military and industrial applications. That metal, once forgotten at the bottom of the sea is not gold or silver, but antimony—a mineral that has become a key player in global conflicts and high-tech industries alike.

This shipwreck might sound like an intriguing piece of history, but it's far more than that. It's a reminder of how vital antimony has been and continues to be for national security and economic stability.

Now, thanks to Military Metals Corp. (MILI.CN; MILIF.QB), the very same mine in Nova Scotia that once produced this valuable metal is being re-visited. And it couldn't have come at a more crucial time.

Antimony: The Unsung Hero of Modern Warfare

Antimony might not be a household name, but it's been an essential material in warfare for centuries. During both World War I and World War II, antimony was used in everything from bullet casings to explosives.

Today, it's more important than ever. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, American manufacturers use over 50 million pounds of antimony each year.

That's because antimony is a critical component in the production of semiconductors, batteries, and solar panels. From electronics to renewable energy, the modern world runs on antimony.

In short, antimony is critical to both offensive and defensive operations. Any disruption to the supply of this key mineral could have devastating effects on national security.

The Growing Threat of an Antimony Shortage

This is where things get concerning. For decades, the U.S. has relied on antimony imports from China . In fact, China controls nearly 50% of antimony mining and 80% of the world's antimony production. This has put the U.S. in a precarious position, especially as tensions with China continue to rise.

The U.S. military is well aware of the risks. The Pentagon has been scrambling to secure a domestic source of antimony, recognizing that losing access to this vital mineral could severely impact America's ability to defend itself.

That's why Military Metals (MILI.CN; MILIF.QB) is stepping in at the perfect moment.

The company has taken a bold step with their plans to redevelop the historic West Gore Antimony Project in Nova Scotia. This mine was once a key source of antimony during both World War I. Today, it stands as one of the few potential sources of antimony in North America.

The company has also recently acquired one of Europe's largest antimony deposits with a historical resource in Slovakia which could prove even more promising as tensions between Russia and Europe escalate.

The above table is data from their recent Slovakian acquisition and helps to show the potential in situ value of Military Metals.

Simply multiply the antimony tons (60,998) by the current spot price ($38,000) to arrive at a total of $2,000,000,000 in situ value of antimony in the ground. The company is merely $23 million at its current market cap with a healthy cash position. Also, the average grade of the resource is 2.478%, which is considered very high for antimony. Most antimony is produced at low grades as a by-product of some gold deposits.

By comparison, Perpetua Resources, which is in the process of receiving a $1.86-billion government loan to develop their strategic resource, is valued at around $700 million with 90,000 tons of antimony.

By announcing the definitive agreement on Slovakia assets as well as acquiring the West Gore project in North America, Military Metals Corp. is positioning itself as a critical player in the fight to secure domestic antimony production.

The company's CEO, Scott Eldridge, has stated , "The acquisition of the West Gore Antimony Project demonstrates our strategy of becoming a significant global antimony player."

Eldridge understands the importance of antimony not just for military use, but also for a wide range of industrial applications. He's betting that as tensions with China escalate, the value of domestically produced antimony will skyrocket.

This isn't just speculation. The U.S. government has already started investing heavily in securing domestic sources of critical minerals, including antimony. And Military Metals Corp., with its historic West Gore project, is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this growing demand.

The Strategic Importance of Domestic Antimony Production

The potential reopening of the West Gore mine is more than just a business opportunity. It's a strategic move to safeguard North America's supply of a mineral that could decide the outcome of the next global conflict.

Antimony is on the U.S. government's list of critical minerals, and for good reason. Without it, the military cannot produce the advanced weapons systems needed to defend the country. As China tightens its grip on global antimony production, securing a domestic source has become a matter of national security.

Military Metals (MILI.CN; MILIF.QB) West Gore project is one of the only known sources of antimony in North America. This puts the company in a unique position to benefit from government initiatives aimed at stockpiling critical minerals.

With billions of dollars being allocated to secure domestic mineral supplies, companies like Military Metals Corp. stand to gain substantial financial support.

But it's not just the government that's interested. The private sector is also waking up to the importance of antimony. As industries like renewable energy and tech continue to grow, demand for antimony will only increase. And with China controlling most of the world's supply, companies that can produce antimony domestically will be in high demand.

Antimony-Focused Strategy

The company has made it clear that it's focused on acquiring and developing antimony resources across North America and with their latest definitive agreement announcement on two Antimony projects in Europe, they have a chance to be a global powerhouse. This strategy is designed to potentially make them one of the leading suppliers of antimony outside of China.

With the global antimony market expected to grow significantly in the coming years, Military Metals Corp. is positioning itself as a key player in what could be one of the most critical supply chain battles of the 21st century.

In addition to the definitive agreement for Slovakian assets, the company is actively exploring additional opportunities to acquire other antimony assets, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of this growing industry.

Other companies to keep a close eye on:

United States Steel (NYSE: X)

United States Steel is an integrated steel producer with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. As a major steel supplier to the automotive, appliance, construction, and energy sectors, U.S. Steel plays a vital role in the U.S. economy. A strong domestic steel industry is essential for maintaining a robust manufacturing base, which contributes to national security by ensuring the ability to produce critical equipment and infrastructure.

U.S. Steel's production capacity and focus on research and development are crucial for meeting the evolving demands of the defense industry. Their ability to produce advanced high-strength steels and other specialized steel products is essential for constructing modern military vehicles, ships, and infrastructure.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT)

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company with a significant presence in the United States. Their vast production capacity and global reach make them a critical supplier of steel to various industries , including the defense sector. ArcelorMittal produces a wide range of steel products, from basic sheet steel to specialized high-strength alloys, essential for manufacturing vehicles, ships, and infrastructure.

ArcelorMittal's commitment to research and development keeps them at the forefront of steelmaking technology. This is crucial for meeting the evolving demands of the defense industry, which requires advanced materials to produce lighter, stronger, and more resilient equipment.

Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU)

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, operating the only conventional uranium mill in the United States. With a diverse portfolio of uranium mines and projects across the Western U.S., they are a crucial player in the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium, a metal used in high-strength steel alloys and aerospace applications.

The company plays a vital role in ensuring a secure and reliable domestic supply of uranium, which is essential for nuclear power plants that provide a significant portion of the nation's electricity. This reduces reliance on foreign sources of nuclear fuel and strengthens energy security.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company, with 42,000 employees. They design, build, and maintain nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and provide after-market services for military ships globally. Huntington Ingalls also provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is the sole builder of aircraft carriers for the U.S. Navy and one of only two companies that build nuclear-powered submarines . The company's shipbuilding expertise is critical to the U.S. Navy's ability to maintain its global presence and protect national interests. Huntington Ingalls is also a major provider of technical and management services to the U.S. government.

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS)

Leidos is a major player in the national security arena, providing innovative solutions to the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies. Their work in artificial intelligence , machine learning, and big data analytics is transforming how these agencies operate and make critical decisions.

Leidos is also a leader in the civil market, offering a wide range of services to government agencies and commercial customers in areas like transportation, energy, and healthcare. This diverse portfolio demonstrates their ability to adapt and innovate across sectors.

By. Josh Owens

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this publication are based on current expectations and assumptions about future events, geopolitical developments, trade policies, market conditions, the company's strategic initiatives to address the critical shortage of antimony, and current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which the company operates. Factors that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include, but are not limited to, the potential impact of the upcoming U.S. elections on various industries and specific companies, changes in government policies, market conditions, regulatory developments, geopolitical events and the company's ability to successfully acquire and develop new antimony resources and fluctuations in antimony prices. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. We have not been compensated by the companies mentioned in this article. While the opinions expressed in this article are based on information believed to be accurate and reliable, such information in our communications and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The content of this article is based solely on our opinions which are based on very limited analysis, and we are not professional analysts or advisors.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of the companies featured in this article and therefore has an incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of the featured companies in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of the featured companies for its own profit and may take this opportunity to liquidate a portion of its position. Accordingly, our views and opinions in this article are subject to bias, and why we stress that you should conduct your own extensive due diligence regarding the featured companies as well as seek the advice of your professional financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before you consider investing in any securities of the featured companies or otherwise.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. Oilprice.com is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. You should not treat any opinion expressed herein as an inducement to make a particular investment or to follow a particular strategy, but only as an expression of opinion. The opinions expressed herein do not consider the suitability of any investment with your particular objectives or risk tolerance. Investments or strategies mentioned in this article and on our website may not be suitable for you and are not intended as recommendations.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making any investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment in any securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. There is a real risk of loss (including total loss of investment) in following any strategy or investment discussed in this article or on our website. This is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction. No representation is being made as to the future price of securities mentioned herein, or that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

