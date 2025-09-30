The SANDChain Foundation announces SANDchain to power creator economy transparently and equitably

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SANDChain Foundation today announced SANDchain , a creator-first blockchain network to build upon The Sandbox ' s established ecosystem of over 8 million users, 25,000 LAND owners, 400 brand partners, 1,500 creator-built games, and 700,000 user-generated experiences.

SANDchain launch partners

SANDchain introduces three integrated value layers: SANDpoints, representing network-wide reputation and loyalty; Creator Points, which track support for individual creators and grant access to token allocations; and Creator Tokens, tradeable assets tied to a creator's brand, offering access and other perks. Its core product suite includes Patron Vaults, capital reserves for creator loans funded by investors who earn yield and loyalty points; and Creator Vaults, which aggregate receivables from Web2 platform revenues such as YouTube and TikTok to enable predictable loan repayment.

Every SANDchain interaction will further increases the utility of the SAND token, which is already listed on over 80 global exchanges and among the world's top 100 cryptocurrencies. The SAND token's utility in SANDchain will establish its role as the universal currency for the creator economy, expanding beyond its origins in voxel games and game creation to become a cross-platform economic engine for the global creator community.

The global creator economy exceeds 200 million creators and US$250 billion in value, yet still faces challenges with inconsistent payouts, limited access to funding, and opaque revenue systems. SANDchain introduces an on-chain alternative that is transparent, programmable, and fan-powered, providing creators with more predictable, equitable, and scalable ways to build their income and turn their audiences into partners.

SANDchain is built using the ZK Stack from ZKsync to achieve high scalability, trust, and low transaction fees. Every interaction occurs on-chain, and is secured by the SAND token, which is used for gas and governance.

SANDchain launch partners include various brands, creators, and Web3 companies. Among the first wave of partners are The Sandbox, Animoca Brands, French DJ and artist Agoria, Korean cartoon series Pucca, ZKsync, Sequence, EigenCloud, Caldera, Ready Player Me, theMiracle, Hashcase, Request Finance, Metalympics, Forge, LimeChain, Halborn, Mocaverse, Cool Cats, Talentir, Web3 Honey, Jared Dilinger, KZ, BabyYors, Alex Florez, and Pandapops, with more to be announced.

Sébastien Borget, co-founder of The Sandbox and global ambassador for SANDchain, said: "The Sandbox has empowered a global community of creators, and SANDchain builds on that foundation to create a dedicated economic and engagement layer for creators across any platform, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, AppStore, Google Play Store, Steam, Roblox, Fortnite and The Sandbox itself. By rewarding loyalty, we're transforming fans into active participants in culture and paving the way towards a 'Creator Nation' that is built, owned, grown, and funded by its creators and supporters."

Robby Yung, CEO of The Sandbox, which is a launch partner of SANDchain, said: "SANDchain is about giving creators a financial foundation, not just a following. The Sandbox is thrilled to partner with The SANDChain Foundation to build SANDchain and provide creators with funding rails, automated revenue management, and ways to turn audience support into tangible growth. SANDchain is the infrastructure that the creator economy has been waiting for."

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, which is a launch partner of SANDchain, added: "We are excited to see the launch of SANDchain, which shares Animoca Brands' mission to deliver true digital property rights. By linking fan engagement to ownership and rewards, SANDchain will help to redefine participation in culture, making it possible for everyone to share in the upside of the communities they help to grow."

SANDchain will be introduced on 1 October 2025 at TOKEN2049 Singapore with the launch of its Creator Manifesto and early access signups, followed by the debut of the SANDchain testnet on 14 October 2025. Creators and fans can join the movement now by signing the SANDchain Manifesto to be first in line for the Testnet launch.

About SANDchain

SANDchain is a zk-powered blockchain built by The SANDChain Foundation built on ZKsync and Caldera to serve as the financial backbone of the global creator economy. SANDchain delivers transparent, programmable infrastructure where creators, fans, and brands can build and participate in thriving on-chain economies. SANDchain utilizes SAND as its native gas token to unlock creator tokens, loyalty programs, programmable vaults, and DeFi integrations — giving communities the tools to own, fund, and grow culture together. For more information visit sandchain.com and follow us on linktr.ee/SANDchain

About The SANDChain Foundation

The SANDChain Foundation works to serve creators across any digital platform, leveraging blockchain technology to provide them with the tools to better engage, reward, and monetize their communities with improved transparency, equitability, and scalability. The foundation aims to establish a 'Creator Nation' that is built, owned, grown, and funded by its creators and supporters.

