The Sale of Fertilizer Spreader in Europe to Reach 106,259 thousand Units by 2028, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, & Kuhn Group are the Major Stakeholders - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe fertilizer spreader market will grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3837

Europe Fertilizer Spreader Market Report by Arizton

Browse In-Depth TOC of the Europe Fertilizer Spreader Market

59 - Tables

39 - Charts

146 – Pages

By 2030, the European population is projected to grow, leading to an increased demand for food. This growing concern has prompted several governments to prioritize food self-sufficiency, especially in the face of diminishing arable land due to urbanization, the depletion of natural resources, and significant shifts in food production and consumption patterns. Governments must embrace efficient and sustainable farming practices to ensure food security and safety.

Developing countries currently exhibit low farm mechanization levels, while developed nations implement precision farming techniques to enhance productivity. Precision farming involves planting crops based on specific soil characteristics. As developing countries increasingly focus on farm mechanization, the demand for fertilizer spreaders is expected to rise. Similarly, adopting precision farming in developed countries will drive the demand for technologically advanced fertilizer spreaders.

The sale of new fertilizer spreaders is experiencing a boost due to the rising need for fertilizers to maximize crop yields. Manufacturers are developing new spreader models with wider spreading widths, intelligent speed monitoring systems for improved accuracy, slow-releasing capabilities to preserve soil quality, shut-off mechanisms, larger hopper capacities, and LED backlighting systems. These advancements in spreader technology are anticipated to drive the sales of fertilizer spreaders during the forecast period.

Europe Fertilizer Spreader Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) 106,259 Thousand Units Market Size (2022) 83,445 Thousand Units CAGR (2022-2028) 4.11 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 MARKET Segmentation Mounting Type, Fertilizer Type, and Geography Geographic Analysis Europe (Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Others) Market Dynamics · Fiscal Support to Farmers through Loans & Subsidies · Increasing Farm Mechanization · Lack of Skilled Farm Labor

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3837

Key Insights

Europe has over 749 million food consumers. The agriculture sector plays a vital role in the development of the economy. Developed economies focus on agriculture as food self-sufficiency is the critical agenda for any economy to flourish.

has over 749 million food consumers. The agriculture sector plays a vital role in the development of the economy. Developed economies focus on agriculture as food self-sufficiency is the critical agenda for any economy to flourish. With the share of agricultural exports growing slowly, some governments, such as Germany , France , Italy , etc., are working to double the quantity and revenues from agricultural product exports by 2030.

, , , etc., are working to double the quantity and revenues from agricultural product exports by 2030. The Europe fertilizer spreader market grew by 3.4% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and fertilizer spreader sales was due to a favorable climate in 2021 and 2022.

fertilizer spreader market grew by 3.4% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and fertilizer spreader sales was due to a favorable climate in 2021 and 2022. Most of the Government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the overall value chain of the market.

The emphasis on export-centric production and related returns by exporting significant, high-quality products will boost the sales of new fertilizer spreaders and agriculture equipment to fulfill the required farming activities.

Segmentation Analysis

Mounting Type: In 2022, the mounted fertilizer spreader segment recorded high growth in the Europe fertilizer spreader market. The primary factor for the steady growth of the mounted type of fertilizer spreader is the low cost and efficiency. The sales of trailed fertilizer spreaders are expected to remain steady during the forecast period, as farm sales are likely to remain the same in the coming years.

Fertilizer Type: The Europe fertilizer spreader market by fertilizer type is categorized into solid and liquid. The solid fertilizer spreader segment generated the highest sales in almost all the countries of Europe. Due to the expansion of hydroponic system field areas, the availability of fertilizers at reduced prices, and the rise in mechanization, which has led to a rise in the adoption of technologies in fertilizer spreaders.

Geographical Analysis: In 2022, Russia was the largest market for fertilizer spreaders in Europe, with a substantial share of over 29% in unit sales. The global decline in commodity prices, particularly for wheat, pressured farmers, making investing in new machinery challenging. Consequently, the fertilizer spreader market in Russia faced setbacks in 2020. Nevertheless, the Russian government's ambitious initiatives have revitalized the fertilizer spreader industry, setting it back on a positive trajectory.

Germany boasts a massive consumer base of over 80 million people and is one of Europe's largest food markets. Additionally, it ranks as the third-largest food-exporting country globally. The fertilizer spreader market in Germany has reached a mature stage. The industry experienced a downturn in 2019 due to cyclical factors, the impact of COVID-19, and low commodity prices. However, the surge in agricultural machinery sales in Germany between 2020 and 2021 resulted in profitable outcomes for fertilizer spreader manufacturers.

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-fertilizer-spreader-market

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Competitive Insights

The fertilizer spreader market in Europe demonstrates moderate fragmentation, with numerous local and international companies operating within the industry. Recent changes in the economic landscape have raised consumer expectations for continuous advancements and upgrades in agricultural equipment, posing challenges for vendors. In response to the current situation, vendors must adapt and enhance their value propositions to establish a strong market presence.

The market is characterized by diverse international vendors alongside a few regional players. However, regional vendors may face increasing difficulties competing with foreign counterparts as the latter expand their market reach, particularly regarding technology and customer base. The intensifying industry competition is expected to drive a surge in product/service expansions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Arizton, a market research firm, predicts that international players will pursue inorganic growth strategies by acquiring regional or local competitors. Furthermore, companies with robust technological and financial capabilities are expected to introduce new technologies that may render their competitors' offerings non-competitive or outdated. This could result in additional costs for advertising and marketing as competitors strive to recover their market positions.

Overall, the fertilizer spreader market in Europe is witnessing dynamic developments, with vendors striving to meet evolving consumer demands while navigating increased competition and the rapid pace of technological advancements.

Key Company Profiles

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Kuhn Group

AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & CO. KG

& CO. KG Adams Fertilizer Equipment

Eurospand Cavallo

CEA AGRIMIX

Montag Mfg

Salford Group

Cleris

Takakita

Enorossi

Vervaet

Kuxmann

Market Segmentation

Mounting

Mounted

Trailed

Self-propelled

Fertilizer

Solid

Liquid

Geography

Europe

Russia



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Others

Why Should You Buy this Report?

This report is among the few in the market that offer outlook and opportunity analyses forecast in terms of:

Market Size & Forecast Volume 2020–2028 (Units)

Segmentation by Mounting type



Segmentation by Fertilizer type



Segmentation by Geography

Major current and upcoming projects and investments

Competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages, regulations, and benefits of fertilizer spreaders, market dynamics, and market shares

Latest and innovative technologies

Import and export analysis

COVID-19 impact analysis of the industry

Company profiles of major and other prominent vendors

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Report:

Europe Lawn and Garden Tractor Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Fertilizer Spreader Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Hedge Trimmer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Garden Tiller Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 BENEFITS OF USING FERTILIZER SPREADERS

8.2.1 INCREASED PRODUCTION OUTPUT

8.2.2 FILL THE GAP IN MANUAL LABOR

8.2.3 INCREASED ATTENTION TO ACCURACY

8.3 INCREASED PRECISION FARMING

8.4 TYPE-APPROVAL (MOTHER) REGULATIONS IN EUROPE

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 DEVELOPMENT OF SMART & AUTONOMOUS SPREADERS

9.2 INCREASED FOOD CONSUMPTION & POPULATION GROWTH

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 FISCAL SUPPORT TO FARMERS THROUGH LOANS & SUBSIDIES

10.2 INCREASED FARM MECHANIZATION

10.3 LACK OF SKILLED FARM LABOR

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 LACK OF AWARENESS OF LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGIES

11.1.1 LACK OF EDUCATED FARMERS IN EMERGING COUNTRIES

11.1.2 RESOURCE SCARCITY OF SMALL- & MEDIUM-SCALE FARMERS

11.2 CLIMATE CHANGE ADVERSELY IMPACTING AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES

11.3 VOLATILITY IN RAW MATERIAL COSTS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 MOUNTING TYPE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 MOUNTED

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 TRAILED

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 SELF-PROPELLED

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 FERTILIZER TYPE

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 SOLID

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 LIQUID

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 GEOGRAPHY

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

15.3 RUSSIA

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 BY MOUNTING TYPE

15.3.4 BY FERTILIZER TYPE

15.4 GERMANY

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 BY MOUNTING TYPE

15.4.4 BY FERTILIZER TYPE

15.5 FRANCE

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.5.3 BY MOUNTING TYPE

15.5.4 BY FERTILIZER TYPE

15.6 ITALY

15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6.3 BY MOUNTING TYPE

15.6.4 BY FERTILIZER TYPE

15.7 SPAIN

15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.7.3 BY MOUNTING TYPE

15.7.4 BY FERTILIZER TYPE

15.8 OTHERS

15.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.8.3 BY MOUNTING TYPE

15.8.4 BY FERTILIZER TYPE

16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

16.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

17 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

17.1 AGCO CORPORATION

17.2 CNH INDUSTRIAL

17.3 DEERE & COMPANY

17.4 KUHN GROUP

17.5 AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & CO. KG

18 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

18.1 ADAMS FERTILIZER EQUIPMENT

18.2 EUROSPAND CAVALLO

18.3 CEA AGRIMIX

18.4 MONTAG MFG

18.5 SALFORD GROUP

18.6 CLERIS

18.7 TAKAKITA

18.8 ENOROSSI

18.9 VERVAET

18.10 KUXMANN

19 REPORT SUMMARY

19.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

19.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

20 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

20.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

20.2 MARKET BY MOUNTING TYPE

20.3 MARKET BY FERTILIZER TYPE

21 APPENDIX

21.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102843/Europe_Fertilizer_Spreader_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg