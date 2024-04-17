The Sale of Construction Equipment in Latin America to Reach 145,985 Units by 2029 - Boom in the Infrastructural Development Creating Huge Investment Opportunities - Arizton

17 Apr, 2024, 17:50 GMT
CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, the Latin America construction equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 3.43% during 2023-2029.
Latin America Construction Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size- Volume (2029)
|
145,985 Units
|
Market Size- Volume (2023)
|
119,270 Units
|
CAGR- Volume (2023-2029)
|
3.43 %
|
Market Size- Revenue (2029)
|
USD 6.99 Billion
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2022
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2024-2029
|
Equipment Type
|
Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Equipment
|
End-Users
|
Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others
Brazil stands as the premier hub within the Latin American market, commanding a formidable 40% share of construction equipment sales across the region in 2023. Notably, it serves as the epicenter for manufacturing construction equipment on the continent, with all significant OEMs establishing manufacturing centers in the Sao Paulo region. The top-selling equipment comprises hydraulic excavators and backhoe loaders, driving the market's momentum. Anticipated growth looms on the horizon for 2024, propelled by advancements in technology, such as versatile attachment capabilities and the introduction of lightweight, fuel-efficient equipment by OEMs.
The Latin America construction equipment market is experiencing a surge propelled by a significant increase in infrastructure investment. Throughout 2023, governments across the region announced diverse infrastructure development projects, offering a wide array of investment opportunities. Brazil is witnessing substantial growth, with an anticipated 11% increase in infrastructure investment for the year. According to data from the National Transport and Logistics Observatory of Infra South America, Brazil allocated USD 1.4 billion to transport infrastructure projects in the initial seven months of 2023 alone. The Brazilian government reports 172 ongoing infrastructure investment projects, spanning sectors such as airports, power distribution, mining, and urban mobility, underscoring the breadth and depth of the infrastructure development landscape in the country.
Rising Demand for Electric Forklift in the Latin American Countries
The Latin American region is witnessing a notable demand for electric equipment, mainly driven by major countries like Brazil and Mexico investing in port development projects in 2022. Among the key players in this shift is BYD, which has established its presence in South American markets such as Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, offering eco-friendly transportation solutions to support the transition towards a low-carbon transportation sector. Moreover, across Latin America, several countries have enacted policies to foster the development of new energy vehicles, exemplified by Colombia's ambitious goal of having 600,000 electric vehicles on its roads by 2030. This burgeoning demand for new energy vehicles presents significant opportunities for BYD to expand its regional footprint. Furthermore, as the demand for electric forklifts rises in the region, other OEMs are expected to follow suit, embracing similar trends in manufacturing electric forklifts tailored for cargo handling purposes. The ongoing redevelopment projects in ports across the region are poised to drive this demand further, promising a positive impact on the market.
Latin America Construction Equipment Market Dynamics
Drivers
Latin America's increased investments in public infrastructure
Surge in renewable energy projects in the region
Rise In Mining Activities Drive the Demand for Construction Equipment
Trends
Water Management Projects Trigger Demand for Backhoe Loaders with Flexible Attachments
Rising Demand for Electric Forklift in the Latin American Countries
Challenges
High Inflation Rates Adversely Impact Corporates Investments
Mining Project Hampered by Environmental Protest
Foreign Construction Equipment Manufacturers Impacted by High Import Duties
Opportunities
Significant investments in R&D
Incorporation of Digital & Smart Technology
Adoption of Hybrid Technology
Buy this Research @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-construction-equipment-market
Key Vendors
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- Liebherr
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
- JCB
- SANY
- Hyundai Construction Equipment
Other Prominent Vendors
- Kobelco
- LiuGong
- John Deere
- Yanmar
- CNH Industrial
- Toyota Material Handling
- Bobcat
- Wacker Neuson
- Tadano
- SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
- Shantui Construction Machinery
- BOMAG GmbH
- AMMANN
- Sunward
- HANGCHA
- Romanelli
- AIMIX Group
Distributor Profiles
- Grúas San Blas
- Tecmaco Integral S.A.
- Bramaq
- Centro Vial
- Cowdin
- Repas
- ZMG Argentina
- IGARRETA MAQUINAS
- Noroeste Maquinas Equipamentos LTDA
- FW Maquinas
- Mason Equipamentos
- Engepecas
- Extra Group
Segmentation by Type
Earthmoving Equipment
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loaders
- Wheeled Loaders
- Other Earthmoving Equipment
Road Construction Equipment
- Road Rollers
- Asphalt Pavers
Material Handling EquipmentCrane
- Forklift & Telescopic Handlers
- Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)
Other Construction Equipment
- Dumper
- Tipper
- Concrete Mixer
- Concrete Pump Truck
End Users
- Construction
- Mining
- Manufacturing
- Others (Maintenance & Utility Works, Landscaping, Power Generation)
Region
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Peru
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the Latin America construction equipment market?
What is the growth rate of the Latin America construction equipment market?
Who are the key players in the Latin America construction equipment market?
What are the trends in the Latin America construction equipment industry?
Which are the major distributor companies in the Latin America construction equipment market?
Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-construction-equipment-market
