The Sailboat Market Is Set To Reach $7.5 Billion By 2027, Growing At A Rate Of More Than 4% - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Sailboat Global Market Report 2023, the sailboat industry is poised for steady growth as it navigates through the year 2023. According to the latest market report, the global sailboat market size is expected to reach $6.39 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from its 2022 value of $6.09 billion. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with projections indicating a market size of $7.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Driving Factors

Several factors are steering this growth in the global sailboat market. Rising government support, rapid urbanization, a growing population, increasing water sporting events, boat shows, the influence of social media, and the growing number of high-net-worth individuals are setting the course for market expansion.

Fragmented Market Landscape

The global sailboat market presents a fragmented landscape, characterized by numerous small players. In 2022, the top ten competitors collectively accounted for 19.10% of the total market. Leading the pack was Groupe Beneteau with a 9.27% market share, followed by Ferretti S.p.A., Jeanneau, HanseYachts AG, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH., Catalina Yachts, Fountaine Pajot, Dufour Yachts, Nautor's Swan, and Island Packet.

AI-Driven Innovation

Innovation takes center stage in the sailboat market as companies focus on harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize sailboat performance, enhance safety, and improve decision-making. AI algorithms and machine learning techniques are being applied to various aspects of sailing, including hull and sail design, steering optimization, tactics, and weather prediction. For instance, SEA.AI introduced the OSCAR System in August 2022, integrating AI, thermal, and low-light cameras to enhance offshore cruising safety.

Regional Outlook

North America takes the lead as the largest region in the sailboat market, boasting a market worth $2.1 billion in 2022. This market accounted for 0.01% of the region's GDP, with per capita consumption at $4.18, significantly higher than the global average. Favorable government initiatives, exemplified by the US government's $20 million grant program to support boating infrastructure and outdoor recreation in March 2023, contribute to the North American sailboat market's robust performance.

Market Segmentation

The global sailboat market is segmented into three key categories:

By Type: Ketch, Cutter, Junk By Length: Up to 20 ft, 20-50 ft, Above 50 ft By Application: Recreation, Racing, Sail Training

Among these segments, the monohull category stands out with the highest growth potential. It is projected to gain $714.7 million in global annual sales by 2027.

The global sailboat market sets sail on a promising journey, fueled by innovation, government support, and a growing global interest in water sports and recreational activities. As the sailboat market continues to evolve, stakeholders can anticipate a buoyant future with opportunities for growth and advancement in this dynamic sailboat market.

SOURCE The Business Research Company