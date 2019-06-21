The Safariland Group Announces Divestiture of Mustang Survival

JACKSONVILLE, Florida, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safariland Group ("Safariland" or the "Company"), a leading provider of a diverse range of safety and survivability products for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today announced that it completed the divestiture of Mustang Survival, Inc. and its related entities ("Mustang") to the WING Group, a leading manufacturer of inflatable sponsons, small combat craft, whitewater rafting solutions, life rafts, and marine doors and windows. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Warren Kanders, Safariland's Chairman and CEO, said, "Since we acquired Mustang over six years ago, it has developed into a premium life-saving category leader with best-in-class products and capabilities. We are pleased to have completed this transaction with WING and we are proud that Mustang has found a home in a platform focused on marine and aviation applications."

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® armor, duty gear and communications, Bianchi®, Med-Eng®, Break Free®, Defense Technology®, Hatch®, Monadnock®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group's mission, "Together, We Save Lives®", is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

About The WING Group

The WING Group is privately owned and led by President and CEO Andrew Branagh and includes Wing Inflatables, Henshaw Inflatables, Patten Company, and FabTek Industries. The WING Group is the industry leader in manufacturing sponsons, inflatable craft, and much more. For over 30 years WING's first in the field innovative use of polyurethane and pioneering new technology have led to the development of sponsons and boats that are lighter, last longer, look better and outperform our competition. The WING Group has built an unparalleled reputation for providing professional inflatables solutions whether for a private yacht management company requiring an expeditionary craft, a military detachment operating a fixed-wing airframe requiring automatically deployed personnel life rafts, or a special forces unit that depends on the best performing combat rubber raiding craft.

About Mustang Survival

Established in 1967 by Irv Davies, the inventor of the world's first Floater™ Coat, Mustang Survival has been designing and manufacturing lifesaving solutions for more than 50 years. Through constant innovation and inspired technical solutions, Mustang Survival strives to bolster performance, encourage exploration and inspire adventure in the marine environment. We are committed to the protection and enhancement of those who push themselves to extremes whether for work, duty, or to escape the daily grind. Headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada, Mustang Survival has more than 250 associates across the US and Canada. For more information, please visit www.mustangsurvival.com. Mustang Survival. Saving lives since 1967.

Contacts:

Jonathan Keehner / Aura Reinhard

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/926796/Safariland_Group_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.safariland.com



SOURCE The Safariland Group