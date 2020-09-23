The Rutland Group Selects Yardi Voyager to Streamline Operations

"We trust that the combination of Yardi products adopted will deliver complete transparency, efficiency in reporting and subsequent cost savings across our portfolio. We're excited to be embracing automated SaaS software and mobile apps," said James McAllister, CEO of The Rutland Group.

"We're excited to welcome The Rutland Group to the Yardi platform. Yardi's corporate values resonate with those of The Rutland Group, with integrity and sustainability being two of them. Yardi's technology will assist Rutland in working in a more automated way so that they can focus on delivering value services to their customers and the best possible experience to tenants," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About The Rutland Group

The Rutland Group is an award winning, privately owned property development, management and investment company which was founded by its Chief Executive, Jim McAllister, in 1984. Since 2002 The Rutland Group has managed Dunsfold Park, a former BAE SYSTEMS site, transforming what was a vacant site into a thriving commercial centre which is now the largest employment site in the borough of Waverley. For more information, please visit www.rutland.co.uk

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

