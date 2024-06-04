The Rockefeller Foundation Announces First Big Bets Climate Fellows
04 Jun, 2024, 00:00 GMT
16 Leaders from LAC Selected to Advance Climate Solutions
NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Foundation announces first cohort of Big Bets Climate Fellows. Leaders from Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, and Puerto Rico were selected to advance climate solutions. As part of the Rockefeller Foundation's billion-dollar climate strategy, the program will provide programming, networking, and professional development opportunities to help scale their climate solutions.
"The Climate Fellows embodies the big bet mindset: Large-scale change is possible and the commitment to making that change happen," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation.
- Xiomara Acevedo, Colombia
Create a strategy to mobilize women in local climate policy.
- Marcela Angel, Colombia
Develop a community-based landslide using climate risk data.
- Lina Ascencio, Colombia
Ensure renewable energy transitions in LAC prioritize indigenous perspectives.
- Luisa Fernanda Bacca Benavides, Colombia
Promote indigenous leadership in climate governance through national and indigenous agreements.
- Erika Berenguer, Brazil
Implement guidelines to fireproof the Amazon and prevent tipping point burns.
- Mariolga Reyes Cruz, Puerto Rico
Expand an agroecology structure to support regenerative agriculture for underserved farmers.
- Avriel Diaz, Panama
Create a climate-driven budget forecasting system for vector-borne diseases.
- Reinhold Gallmetzer, Brazil
Prevent deforestation by transforming data into actionable insights for enforcement.
- Carlos Magno, Brazil
Scale social technologies to secure water and land right.
- Elena Martinez, Dominican Republic
Boost carbon sequestration and empower coastal communities through sargassum harvesting.
- Daniela Orofino, Brazil
Convert 57 million hectares of public land into protected indigenous territories.
- Valmir Ortega, Brazil
Promote regenerative agriculture among smallholders for sustainable food systems.
- Rodrigo Pacheco, Ecuador
Create the largest Biodiverse Edible Forest to protect nature and enhance local economies.
- Ricardo Politi, Brazil
Scale regenerative agriculture by securing carbon and biodiversity credit buyers.
- Fabiano Thompson, Brazil
Build a Great Amazon Reef biodiversity map to develop a marine bioeconomy framework.
- Felipe Villela, Brazil
Increase financing for conservation by changing the accounting paradigm for natural assets.
From June to November 2024 fellows will unite in Brazil; at The Bellagio Center in Italy; and at The Rockefeller Foundation headquarters during Climate Week supported by a custom curriculum designed by IDEO, known for its work on The Earthshot Prize.
"Fellows are making big bets to reverse the climate crisis," said Sarah Geisenheimer, Vice President Convenings & Networks at The Rockefeller Foundation. "We are honored to support them in advancing their local solutions."
