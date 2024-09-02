The Road to Prosperity----HONGQI's New Energy Journey

CHANGCHUN, China, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 7th, Paris local time, a fleet from the East, named "The Road to Prosperity," entered this romantic city. After passing through 13 countries, spending 47 days, and covering more than 17,000 kilometers, the fleet successfully reached its final destination. The one responsible for this remarkable feat is none other than China's premier luxury car brand, HONGQI.

This Silk Road fleet, "The Road to Prosperity," was composed of the HONGQI EH7 and HONGQI HQ9. It set out from Xi'an, braving desolate deserts and scorching heatwaves under red alert conditions. With the outstanding range of HONGQI EH7 and HONGQI HQ9, exceptional performance in severe weather, and rapid cooling capabilities of the onboard air conditioning, they perfectly alleviated all anxieties along the journey, providing drivers and passengers with an extraordinary travel experience.

After arriving in Paris, the fleet successfully joined forces with the E-HS9 vehicles responsible for providing local transportation services for Chinese athletes. These new energy vehicles with Chinese elements showcased the level of China's automotive manufacturing to the world. They not only featured flagship-level craftsmanship quality and intelligent technology interaction, but also offered multiple practical storage compartments and trunk space. This makes them ideal for various important business activities, social occasions, and daily commuting, ensuring that users can enjoy the pleasure of driving while experiencing the comfort provided by HONGQI vehicles.

In history, the first intercontinental rally marked the arrival of a historic moment when automobiles surpassed and replaced human and animal-powered transportation. The brave pioneers carved a map of courage and dreams with their tire tracks. More than a century later, HONGQI continued this legendary story with the heart of electricity. Just like the glorious Silk Road, HONGQI brought an exchange between culture and new energy technology, proudly declaring the confidence and future of Chinese new energy vehicles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494454/image_5028817_41129857.jpg