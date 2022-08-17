The Rising Demand For Healthy Food And Beverages Is Driving The Adaptogens Market's Growth

The Business Research Company's adaptogens market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for healthy food and beverages is expected to propel the growth of the adaptogens market. Adaptogens help the body respond to stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall wellbeing. For instance, in October 2020, according to a 2020 Food & Health Survey by the International Food Information Council, in the USA, 54% of all consumers, and 63% of those aged over 50, care more about the healthfulness of their food and beverage options in 2020 than they did in 2010, thinking more about healthiness than taste and price. 28% of Americans ate more protein from plant sources in 2019 than in 2019. 24% ate more plant-based dairy, and 17% ate more plant-based meat alternatives. 74% of Americans are trying to limit sugar intake in 2020, compared to 80% in 2019. In addition, according to the American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation ADM, during the pandemic, 18% of Americans bought their first plant-based protein products, and 51% of people were looking to adopt products that help them maintain a healthy weight.

The global adaptogens market size is expected to grow from $8.95 billion in 2021 to $9.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.40%. The global adaptogens market growth is expected to reach $13.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.57%.

Request a free sample of the Adaptogens Market Report

The Adaptogen Drink Is A Key Trend In The Market

The adaptogen drink is gaining popularity in the adaptogens market trends. Adaptogen drink is a beverage made with adaptogens, which are all-natural botanical ingredients with healing properties. The adaptogens are potential ingredients that counteract the effects of stress, anxiety, and fatigue and promote healing. Adaptogen drink is made like a regular drink with whole fruit juices, organic adaptogens, and aromatherapeutic superfoods. As per the adaptogens market forecast, key companies are focusing on developing and offering adaptogen drinks to attract customers, increase business and gain a competitive edge in the market by leveraging all the benefits of adaptogens. For instance, Rebbl, a US-based beverage company, has developed and provides adaptogen beverages in indulgent flavors. These lines of beverages are produced with a mixture of adaptogens such as ashwagandha, super herbs, low sugar content, organic coconut sugar, and stevia extract with no gums, thickeners, or artificial flavors.

Adaptogens Market Segmentation

The global adaptogens industry analysis is segmented -

1) By Nature: Organic, Synthetic

2) By Source: Ashwagandha, Ginseng, Astragalus, Holi Basil, Rhodiola Rosea, Schisandra, Adaptogenic mushrooms, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Food and Beverages, Dietary and Sports Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

Key Players In The Adaptogens Industry

Major players in the adaptogens market are REBBL, Nutra Industries Inc, Organic India, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co Ltd, PLT Health Solutions Inc, Xi'an Greena Biotech Co Ltd, Amax NutraSource Inc, NutraCap Labs, Changsha Organic Herb Inc, Organic Herb Inc, Nutra Science Labs, and Organika Health Products Inc.

See more on the Adaptogens Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Vitamins And Minerals, Probiotics, Proteins And Peptides, Omega Fatty Acids, Others), By Source (Plant, Animal, Microbial), By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Others), By Product Forms (Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Powder, Liquid, Gummies), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Botanical Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – By Source (Herbs, Leaves, Spices, Flowers, Other Sources), By Form (Powder, Liquid, Tablets, Capsules, Gummies, Other Forms), By Application (Energy And Weight Management, Bone And Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, Other Applications), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – By Source (Yeast, Bacteria), By Form (Capsules, Chewables And Gummies, Powders, Tablets And Softgels, Other Forms), By Distribution Channel (Business To Business, Business To Consumer), By Application (Infant Formula, Food Supplement, Specialty Nutrients, Nutritional Supplements), By End Use (Human Probiotics, Animal Probiotics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information :

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company