The Rise of Female-Only Fitness Centres, Online Fitness Apps along with Growth in Boutique Gyms are driving the Commercial Fitness Market in the country: Ken Research

Commercial gyms are becoming more diversified, with boutique studios & growth of ladies only fitness centres contributing to its rapid growth.

Focus towards offering group classes exercises which includes Pilates, Cross fits, Zumba, Aerobics, Martial Arts and many others will be key to success for independent gyms.

and many others will be key to success for independent gyms. Increase in demand of REPs certified personal trainers among customers of fitness centers in both organized and unorganized fitness center market would lead to revenue growth for fitness centers.

Digital Fitness and At- Home workouts will gain traction in the near future as majority of the population intend to make virtual classes a regular part of their routine post pandemic.

Evolution of Consumer Preferences: Catalyzed by the pandemic, awareness of exercise has increased rapidly with consumers shifting towards virtual classes such as using pre-recorded video and livestream classes to carry out their exercises. Leading tech-giants are collaborating with market leaders in the fitness industry to foray into the market as consumers are inclined toward digital fitness subscriptions than traditional gym memberships.

Growth in Number of Establishments: Growing interest in fitness among the middle class along with the rise of lower-cost alternatives such as GymNation, MetroFitt, and Snap Fitness is expected to disrupt the industry.

Impact of COVID 19: Increasing health awareness post COVID along with significant growth in all women gyms as rules are liberalized for women in UAE will increase active participants in fitness centers. As outdoor exercise avenues such as gyms and fitness centers have closed or are offering restricted access, indoor exercise options are leading customers who are fitness oriented towards at-home alternatives for a healthy and active lifestyle.

The report titled "UAE Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F (Second Edition) – Driven by increasing health concerns resulting in addition of number of health clubs and gyms in the country" by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to growing health conscious population, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding obesity and to overcome health issues such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in UAE. The market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 10.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

UAE Fitness Services Market Outlook

