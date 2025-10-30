The Reverie Saigon Celebrates a Decade of Extravagance with "Into the Wonder"

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reverie Saigon marks ten years as Vietnam's premier luxury hotel, renowned for its opulent Italian design, world-class service, and status as the country's only member of The Leading Hotels of the World. Its decade-long excellence is celebrated through numerous international accolades in hospitality and design.

The Reverie Suite bedroom adorned with Provasi interior furnishings One-starred Michelin Long Trieu Restaurant, located inside The Reverie Saigon

Perfectly located in the golden location of the city, possessing a prime location between Nguyen Hue and Dong Khoi Street, The Reverie Saigon welcomes guests to sumptuous rooms and suites on the uppermost floors of the building, from levels 27 to 39, providing guests with breathtaking views of Saigon, including the river and bustling city, as well as spectacular fireworks displays during festive occasions.

The hotel's interior resembles an elaborate gallery, featuring exclusive masterpieces that fuse Italian craftsmanship with creative artistry. Central to this collection is the striking five-metre 'Esmeralda' sofa by Colombostile, sculpted from precious wood adorned with 24-karat gold leaf and leather, highlighted by an inset amethyst gemstone. The interior also boasts a remarkable three-metre-tall Baldi timepiece, intricately designed from Malachite and weighing one tonne, alongside a grand Bechstein piano embellished with Malachite inlays and gold plating. Designs from renowned architect Philippe Starck and Cassina's exclusive pieces crafted with the finest leather from Louis Vuitton further elevate the hotel's decor.

Each standard guestroom is furnished to rival suites in other high-end establishments, while Designer Suites are uniquely styled by individual luxury brands such as Giorgetti, Visionnaire, and Provasi, creating an opulent showcase of Italian art. Artistic elements from Swarovski crystal, mother-of-pearl, and mosaic stone are meticulously hand-inlaid throughout the hotel, enhancing the luxurious ambiance.

At The Reverie Saigon, the philosophy of "one-of-a-kind" luxury is epitomized by crafting unforgettable experiences rather than mere aesthetics. The hotel team adheres to the highest international standards, ensuring meticulous attention to detail, professionalism, and personal intuition that enhance each guest's stay.

Beyond providing premier accommodation, the hotel enriches experiences with a diverse and refined culinary offering. Guests can explore a variety of restaurants, each reflecting unique architectural styles and culinary essences: Long Trieu, a Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant; The Long @ Times Square, true to its name, the longest bar in the city, combining Italian influences with innovative cocktails; and Café Cardinal, serving international dishes in a French colonial atmosphere.

The Reverie Saigon delivers a multi-sensory luxury experience—from tactile design and refined acoustics to exquisite cuisine and signature scents. Over the past decade, it has become a symbol of opulent living, defined by bespoke interiors and curated service. Accolades such as the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, World Travel Awards 2024, and TripAdvisor's Top 10% Hotels globally affirm its status as Saigon's premier destination for world-class hospitality.

In celebration of the hotel's 10th anniversary, The Reverie Saigon offers a 10% discount for direct bookings through its website using the code "DIRECT10".

