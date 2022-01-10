The Renaissance of the Web Technologies Will Be Discussed at HostingTalk Global Online 2022 by Tech Giants

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of CloudTalk Global, the largest cloud computing event in Eurasia, now return with the first edition of HostingTalk Online Matchmaking Summit, a 1-day event to be held on January 26, 2022 Wednesday where leading players in the cloud and hosting industry from the UK and Europe will provide insights into how the pandemic unleashed one of the largest digital transformations ever, the evolution of hosting, cloud, and managed services as a result of the pandemic, what companies need to do to adapt themselves to this technological renaissance, the latest trends in these markets and what it means for future developments in the post pandemic era.

The event will feature conference presentations by speakers from major industry leaders such as Acronis, who will be attending the event as a Diamond partner, in 2 main Halls covering a range of topics that will delve into both technical and strategic issues. The extensive networking time before, during and after the event will allow participants and enterprises to get in touch with like-minded individuals, potential business partners and service providers, to showcase their technologies through display booths, lounge tables, one-on-one meetings and chats, and to soak up incredible insights from peers, business delegates, and sponsors across the industry.

There will be over 20 conference sessions and workshops accompanied by B2B activities that will give participants an opportunity to link with a greater number of prospects in the above mentioned sectors.

HostingTalk Online Matchmaking Summit is a must-attend event for all web pros, hosting/domain/cloud providers, WordPress developers and hosting companies, web designers, web security and email providers, and E-commerce enterprises wishing to extend their respective outreach to the market. The participant profile of the event will consist of C-level managers, system and network administrators, data center specialists, security managers, software developers, cloud architects, product managers, independent consultants, sales and business development representatives, plus end-users.

HostingTalk Online Matchmaking Summit is now open for registration. The process of forwarding meeting requests and creating personal agendas to match different participants with one another will start 6 days before the event. All registered participants and partners can continue communicating on the platform for 4 more additional days after the event.

