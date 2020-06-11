The Refill Revolution: Kao's Efforts and Innovations on Plastic Reduction Featured in Film Series by Cosmetics Europe and BBC StoryWorks

"To achieve true change it's not going to be one company or one government, it's going to take all of us working together," says Dave Muenz, Senior Vice President ESG at Kao in the series' film "The Refill Revolution," underlining the importance of collaboration in the field of sustainability. The short documentary as part of the cross-company project shows how Kao has been supporting consumers in leading a more sustainable life for nearly 30 years. In 1991, the company introduced a refill packaging system that serves both the environment as well as the consumer through its unique product design: The refill pouches are produced with a thin plastic film that significantly reduces the amount of plastic needed and enables consumers to use up even the last drop of product. "We have been able to convert 80% of all packages purchased in the household and personal care categories here in Japan to these thin film refillable packages," Dave Muenz points out. "That has resulted in a 74% reduction in the sheer amount of plastic that is used in those categories."

Kao's efforts and innovation on plastic reduction are part of its overall ESG strategy, called "The Kirei Lifestyle Plan," built around the Japanese word "kirei" which means beautiful or clean, not only on the outside but also on the inside. It describes the value Kao aims to bring to everyday life with its brands, products and services. The Kirei Lifestyle Plan outlines the company's commitments and actions in the fields of Environment, Social and Governance. Kao is striving to constantly evolve its packaging solutions to increase recyclability without compromising on quality. The company's actions on packaging are driven by a 4R approach based on continuous improvement and innovation: reducing the amount of plastic used, replacing plastic with recycled plastic or other material where possible, enabling consumers to reuse their packaging and increasing the amount of plastic that is recyclable by consumers. For more information visit: https://www.kao.com/emea/en/sustainability/.

The Kao film, along with the other films in "Essentials For Daily Life" series, will be featured on the channels of Cosmetics Europe and BBC StoryWorks within the next two weeks, showcasing different aspects of the industry with an emphasis on sustainability, cosmetic product safety and wellbeing. For more information on the series, its partners and the individual films, visit: https://essentialsfordailylife.cosmeticseurope.eu/.

About Kao

Kao creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world. Through its portfolio of over 20 leading brands such as Attack, Bioré, Goldwell, Jergens, John Frieda, Kanebo, Laurier, Merries and Molton Brown, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people in Asia, Oceania, North America and Europe. Combined with its chemical division, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,500 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 33,000 people worldwide and has 130 years of history in innovation. Please visit the Kao Group website for updated information: https://www.kao.com/emea/en/.

