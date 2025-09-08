The Rainforest Alliance Announces Regenerative Agriculture Certification for Coffee

The new specialized certification solution provides coffee farmers and companies with a science-based standard to track their regenerative impact on soil health and biodiversity.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Rainforest Alliance announces its new Regenerative Agriculture Standard, a specialized certification solution designed to help farmers and companies build more resilient livelihoods and restore ecosystems across tropical landscapes. Beginning early next year, certified regenerative products will bear a distinct seal, signifying to consumers they come from farms and companies that are committed to enriching the land and the lives of those who live off it. While initially available only for coffee, the organization will continue expanding its certification to other crops including cocoa, citrus, and tea, throughout 2026.

The announcement comes at a critical time for global agriculture, as extreme weather and ongoing environmental degradation continue to disrupt crop yields, supply reliability, and commodity markets. These challenges, combined with growing socioeconomic pressures, are threatening the livelihoods of millions of coffee farmers, particularly smallholders who produce over 70% of the world's coffee1.

"Markets need to move beyond a 'do no harm' mindset to one that repairs and restores. Now is the time to transition to a new model of agriculture—one where every cup of coffee gives back more than it takes from the land and the people who care for it. After years of research and collaboration with farmers and companies, we are proud to introduce a Regenerative Agriculture Certification to help drive this shift," said Santiago Gowland, CEO of the Rainforest Alliance.

Regenerative agriculture, a climate-smart approach to farming, is emerging as a promising solution to help restore nature's essential functions while improving livelihoods. Recent studies show regenerative farming practices can improve income by up to 20% to 30%2.

The Rainforest Alliance has integrated these principles into its Regenerative Agriculture Standard, providing farmers with a science-based certification pathway for measuring progress and outcomes across five impact areas: soil health and fertility, climate resilience, biodiversity, water stewardship, and livelihoods. By implementing these practices effectively, coffee producers can build more productive and resilient farms while unlocking new market opportunities through certification. Independent auditors periodically visit farms and companies to check that they are meeting the requirements of the standard. When they do, they are awarded certification—and only then may they display the Rainforest Alliance regenerative seal on their products.

For companies, sourcing Rainforest Alliance Certified Regenerative coffee represents a strategic investment in producers who are better positioned to withstand climate shocks and contribute to more resilient, high-performing supply chains. It also enables brands to make stronger claims based on credible data, strengthen their ESG performance, and meet growing consumer expectations with a trusted Regenerative Agriculture seal that means real impact. In turn, coffee drinkers can make more informed buying decisions and feel confident that their choices will support both farmers and the planet.

The Regenerative Agriculture Standard is already being implemented across coffee farms in Brazil, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Nicaragua. Meanwhile, companies sourcing from these farms are gearing up to deliver their first Rainforest Alliance Certified Regenerative coffee products to store shelves in 2026.

The Rainforest Alliance invites farmers and companies to start their regenerative journey. Explore the requirements for Regenerative Agriculture Certification and start preparing for implementation today.

About the Rainforest Alliance

The Rainforest Alliance, an international non-profit organization, works to restore the balance between people and nature for both to thrive in harmony. Active in 62 countries, its alliance brings together farm and forest communities, companies, governments, civil society, and millions of individuals to drive positive change in some of the world's critically important landscapes and global supply chains. The Rainforest Alliance implements landscape and community projects, engages in advocacy, and works to improve markets by putting farm and forest communities at the centre. In 2024, the Rainforest Alliance partnered with nearly 8 million farmers and workers and over 7,850 companies. Millions of consumers around the world can find the Rainforest Alliance seal on more than 40,000 of their favorite products. To accelerate the speed and scale of its impact the alliance wants to reach 100 million farmers and workers by 2030.

1 Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. (2025, March 14). Adverse climatic conditions drive coffee prices to highest level in years. FAO. Retrieved from Adverse climatic conditions drive coffee prices to highest level in years.

2 TechnoServe. (2025, April). Regenerative coffee investment case brief [PDF]. TechnoServe. Retrieved from: https://www.technoserve.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/TechnoServe_Regenerative-Coffee-Investment-Case_Brief.pdf