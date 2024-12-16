The Quantum Computing Boom: Innovations, Investments, and Cybersecurity Risks

Issued on behalf of Scope Technologies Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Now that quantum computing capabilities are becoming a reality, thanks to another breakthrough, the future frontier of software innovation is nearer than ever. However, with the advent of the new Google Willow Chip, another very real concern is arising—the urgency of post-quantum cryptography migration. Quantum computers are likely to pose a severe threat to currently-used encryption practices. Behind the scenes, several innovative tech companies are working on quantum computing's capabilities both in problem solving and in cybersecurity, with recent developments coming from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW), Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (NASDAQ: QUBT), and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS).

The article continued: Experts are already saying that the new Willow Chip accelerates the time to market for quantum computing. According to a new report from Verified Market Research, the Cloud-Based Quantum Computing Market is expected to generate US$55.22 billion in revenue by 2031, growing at a 38% CAGR. As well, analysts at S&S Insider are projecting the Cloud Encryption Market to reach US$42.5 billion by 2032, growing at a 30.1% CAGR.

Scope Technologies Corp. Signs First Majestic Silver Corp. as Enterprise Client for their Quantum-resistant Encryption and Decentralized Data Vault Solutions

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning (ML), today announced that First Majestic Silver Corp. has signed as an enterprise client for Scope's round-trip encrypted, immutable decentralized data storage and quantum-resilient security solutions.

"As we enter an age where quantum computing advancements, like Google's recent progress with their Willow project, accelerate the urgency for businesses to adopt quantum-resistant encryption and storage, companies must act decisively to future-proof their critical data," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies. "First Majestic's decision to utilize our quantum resistant encryption and data vault services underscores the growing recognition of the need for proactive measures in the face of rapidly evolving technology."

As part of Scope Technologies' comprehensive engagement process, First Majestic Silver Corp. underwent a custom Proof of Concept process, specifically designed to meet their stringent performance and security standards. This process included Scope's Quantum Preparedness Assessment, a rigorous evaluation of potential data vulnerabilities in a future quantum computing landscape. By addressing both present and anticipated risks, the assessment ensures that Scope's solutions integrate seamlessly with First Majestic's IT infrastructure while aligning with future-proofed quantum-resilient standards. This level of security reinforces data integrity across all stages of technological evolution, allowing Scope's enterprise clients to operate with confidence in a rapidly advancing digital era.

"Our solutions are designed to withstand both classical and quantum-level threats, ensuring the highest standards of encryption, immutability, and decentralization," said Sean Prescott, Founder of Scope Technologies. "We're proud to engage with First Majestic and support their commitment to quantum-resilient data protection."

The engagement represents a significant validation of Scope's technology. Scope encourages businesses across industries to reach out for a discovery call—either directly to James Young at james@qse.group or via the Contact Us page. Scope aims to bring this next-generation security to all businesses, ensuring protection against both today's threat vectors and those emerging in the quantum future.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, recently announced that it is bringing its quantum technology to the rapidly expanding market of professional drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and professional drones.

SEALSQ has partnered with leading drone manufacturers like Parrot and AgEagle to integrate its secure chips into cutting-edge UAVs, including Parrot's ANAFI models and AgEagle's eBee VISION for surveillance missions. Looking ahead to 2025, SEALSQ plans to launch its Quantum-Resistant Secure Chips, further strengthening its role in enhancing drone security for critical defense, public safety, and infrastructure operations worldwide.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW), a leading provider of quantum-safe encryption, renounced announced a leadership transition, appointing seasoned software executive and Notion Capital Operating Partner Andy Leaver as its new CEO and Board member. The company also revealed a $13.6 million registered direct offering.

Earlier this summer, Arqit was named a collaborator in Sparkle's successful Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Proof of Concept, which focused on a quantum-safe Internet use case. The project integrated Arqit's quantum-safe encryption with Intel-powered NetSec accelerator cards as Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE), enabling on-demand networking and security capabilities through Sparkle's NaaS solution and Ensemble's cloud-based orchestration software.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (NASDAQ: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, recently announced it received its second purchase order for its thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip foundry from the University of Texas at Austin. The order will support the research efforts of the University's RF Acoustic Microsystem Group and is part of the QCi Foundry's pilot launch program, with fulfillment expected in Q1 2025.

The order enables the University to advance chip-scale acoustic and cross-domain microsystems using QCi Foundry's scalable TFLN processes, supporting a custom fabrication run that highlights TFLN's versatility for next-generation photonics and micro electromechanical systems.

"This strategic collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin underscores the expanding capabilities and commercial viability of the QCi Foundry, which has been designed to meet the increasing demand for signal processing, sensing, and computing applications as well as advanced acoustic systems for volume deployment," said Dr. William McGann, CEO at QCi. "We are excited to support the University's innovative research, and this collaboration further highlights the growing recognition of TFLN as a critical driver in the future of telecom, datacom, and quantum markets."

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, recently announced that its CEO Dr. Alan Baratz was interviewed on Fox Business' Making Money with Charles Payne, where he discussed the state of the quantum industry and the real-world impact D-Wave's annealing quantum computing is delivering for businesses.

"We currently have the largest and most powerful quantum computers in the world, and the only ones that are actually supporting business applications in production," said Dr. Baratz during the interview. "Customers are using them to run their business operations today."

D-Wave sees annealing quantum computing as a key driver for the commercial adoption of quantum technology, particularly for solving complex optimization challenges that are prevalent in modern enterprises. By collaborating with organizations across various industries, D-Wave is addressing problems such as workforce and production scheduling, logistics routing, and resource optimization—applications that highlight the broad potential of annealing technology to benefit nearly every sector. A replay of the interview with Dr. Baratz can be viewed here.

