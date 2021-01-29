The Promotion Article of Anhui Delicacy: the Taste from East was published on Russian Newspapers

HEFEI, China, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Department of Culture and Tourism of Anhui Province, on January 11, local time, a tourism promotion article, namely Anhui Delicacy: the Taste from East was published by Russian Newspaper (Rossiyskaya Gazeta). This article help readers discover unique attraction of the taste of Anhui delicacy and excavate the culture behind these Anhui delicacies. This article was also posted on the website of Rossiyskaya Gazeta, which reflecting huge response.

There is a special fate between delicious foods and Anhui province. One of the eight major components of Chinese cuisine, Anhui cusine, was born in Anhui province. Fluffy and soft hairy tofu, Yipin Pot with layers of food materials, smelly mandarin fish. Every Anhui delicacy has its unique taste and a beautiful story behind it. A lot of Anhui delicacies are put on one table, which means a reunion moment of a big family with living in Anhui.

Hui cuisine is characterized by retaining the natural flavor of the food to the greatest extent. At the same time, the chef also pays more attention to the various temperature conditions of cooking. Most dishes are steamed or stewed in order to retain all the nutritional elements of food.

It would be pleasant to stroll around the alleys in many ancient cities and taste delicious snacks such as "Huangshan Shaobing". The local residents here have been known for their hospitality. They are always ready to bring endless surprises to travelers.

