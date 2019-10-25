The press conference announcing the second Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia was held in Beijing

Mr. Li said while delivering a speech that despite remarkable achievements in the healthcare sector worldwide, the lack of and unequal access to basic healthcare services remain unsolved. Aimed at facilitating medical breakthroughs and multi-sector integration, the BFA is centered on pooling wisdom and resources in the medical industry and fostering international exchanges and cooperation.

Ms. Chan gave a presentation on the event's theme, the list of topics to be covered during the event, the roster of attending guests, the arrangement of relevant activities and the progress of preparatory work.. With a theme of "Health Beyond Health -- In the Year of Sustainable Development 2030, Health for All", the second Forum will continue focusing on key themes of the first session, including "Universal health coverage","Innovation for health" and "Health in All Policies". The Forum's schedule will consist of 30 sub-forums, an opening ceremony, the general meeting, Roundtable Forum on ministers and entrepreneurs and an expo.

Mr. Sun said that Shandong, a province well known for being hospitable, invites guests from around the world to take part in the Forum and stressed that Qingdao and Shandong will pull out all the stops to help build a high-end platform for cooperation among healthcare stakeholders and make their own contributions to create a healthier world for all.

Mr. Meng added that Qingdao's municipal government will work closely with the secretariat and the Forum's organizing committee to facilitate the preparations and provide guests with courteous, best-in-class services.

The second Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia will be held on June 15-17, 2020 in Qingdao. Serving as a bridge linking China, Asia and even the world, the Forum will contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind in the field of healthcare.

