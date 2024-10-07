The Positive Topline Results From Phase III Study of UCB/Biogen's Dapirolizumab Pegol Brings a Ray of Hope in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutic Space | DelveInsight

UCB and Biogen reported encouraging topline findings from the Phase III PHOENYCS GO trial, which assessed dapirolizumab pegol, a novel Fc-free anti-CD40L drug candidate, in individuals with moderate-to-severe SLE. The promising outcomes with dapirolizumab pegol signify significant advancements in creating treatments that can enhance the quality of life for individuals with lupus, a condition that continues to have considerable unmet medical needs, particularly impacting women.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemic lupus erythematosus is a long-lasting autoimmune disorder that can impact various areas of the body. Lupus arises when the immune system, typically responsible for defending against infections and illnesses, mistakenly targets the body's own tissues. This misguided response leads to inflammation and, in some instances, lasting damage to tissues, potentially affecting a wide range of organs including the skin, joints, heart, lungs, kidneys, blood cells, and brain.

As per the estimates, the prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus in the United States is approximately 500K cases in 2023. In females, prevalence rates are observed to be much greater than that of males, constituting more than 90% of the total prevalent cases in the US. In 2023, among the treated SLE patients, nearly 40% of patients became relapsed or refractory after the first line of therapy.

The main goals of SLE treatment are to alleviate symptoms, prevent or reduce organ damage and disease flare-ups, minimize drug toxicity, and improve the patient's overall quality of life. The SLE treatment plan primarily includes antimalarial medications (like hydroxychloroquine), glucocorticoids (such as prednisone or similar), immunosuppressive drugs (including methotrexate, azathioprine, or mycophenolate), and biologics, in addition to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for managing inflammation and pain. Biologics are specifically used for patients who do not respond to standard treatments or for those with severe, organ-threatening diseases.

Currently, the biologics approved by the US FDA as adjunct therapies for SLE patients are BENLYSTA and SAPHNELO. In contrast, the use of rituximab for treating SLE is considered off-label.

BENLYSTA (belimumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits BLyS (B-lymphocyte stimulator), a protein found at elevated levels in patients with systemic autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis. By binding to soluble BLyS, BENLYSTA prevents the prolonged survival of B cells, including autoreactive B cells, and reduces their differentiation into plasma cells that produce immunoglobulins. However, BENLYSTA does not directly bind to B cells. First approved by the US FDA in 2011, it is the only biologic therapy approved for the treatment of active SLE and LN in more than 50 years, including for pediatric patients.

SAPHNELO (anifrolumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody and the first of its kind, targeting subunit 1 of the type I interferon (IFN) receptor to inhibit type I IFN activity. Type I IFNs, including IFN-alpha, IFN-beta, and IFN-kappa, are cytokines that play a role in the inflammatory pathways associated with systemic lupus erythematosus. Most adults with SLE exhibit increased type I IFN signaling, which correlates with greater disease activity and severity. SAPHNELO has been approved for the treatment of SLE in over 60 countries, including the US, EU, and Japan, with ongoing reviews in additional regions.

SLE pipeline possesses some drugs in mid and late-stage developments to be approved in the near future. The emerging landscape holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including Litifilimab (Biogen), Ianalumab (Novartis), Cenerimod (Idorsia/Viatris), Dapirolizumab pegol (UCB/Biogen), Telitacicept (RC18) (RemeGen), and others in different lines of treatment. The expected launch of these therapies shall further create a positive impact on the market.

Dapirolizumab pegol is a novel investigational treatment, consisting of a humanized, Fc-free antigen-binding (Fab') fragment conjugated with polyethylene glycol (PEG). It works by inhibiting CD40L signaling, which has been shown to reduce B cell activation, decrease autoantibody production, limit type 1 interferon (IFN) secretion, and suppress the activation of T cells and antigen-presenting cells (APCs).

In September 2024, UCB and Biogen announced that the Phase III PHOENYCS GO trial achieved its primary goal, showing clinical improvements in patients with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, key secondary endpoints, assessing disease activity and flare-ups, also demonstrated clinical improvements.

Following the positive results from the PHOENYCS GO study, UCB and Biogen are launching a second Phase 3 trial of dapirolizumab pegol in 2024, named PHOENYCS FLY. Participants from the PHOENYCS GO study will continue to be monitored in a long-term open-label extension.

Biogen is working on developing Litifilimab (BIIB059), an experimental humanized monoclonal antibody. This antibody specifically targets and binds to blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2), a receptor found on plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs). When BDCA2 is engaged, it inhibits the production of type I interferons (IFN-I) and other inflammatory molecules. BDCA2 is exclusively expressed on the surface of human pDCs. Litifilimab acts as an inhibitor of B-cell lymphocyte stimulator. Currently, Biogen is conducting Phase III clinical trials to evaluate its use for treating SLE.

Ianalumab, developed by Novartis, is an antibody aimed at the B-cell activating factor receptor (BAFF-R). It is designed to inhibit BAFF-R signaling and deplete B cells through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. The drug is currently undergoing a Phase III clinical trial for systemic lupus erythematosus, with the company expecting to submit it for approval by 2027, according to a recent presentation.

Cenerimod is an oral, once-daily tablet that acts as a highly selective modulator of the sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1). Although the exact cause of systemic lupus erythematosus is not fully understood, T and B lymphocytes are believed to be the primary immune cells involved in the disease's progression. These cells express the S1P1 receptor on their surface. In February 2024, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals formed a major global research and development partnership with Viatris to advance and commercialize two Phase III assets, selatogrel and cenerimod, on a global scale.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for SLE are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the SLE market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for SLE is expected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2023 with a significant CAGR by 2034. This growth is mainly driven by ongoing clinical research and better diagnostic tools that might improve the prognosis of the disease.

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the SLE country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The SLE market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total SLE Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total SLE Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Gender

Total SLE Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Age

SLE Severity-Based Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total SLE Treated Cases

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM SLE market. Highlights include:

11-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this SLE market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the SLE market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the SLE therapeutic space.

