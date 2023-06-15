The Plastic Labware Market to be Worth $19 Billion by 2026, Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Plastic Labware Drives Market Expansion - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the plastic labware market will grow at a CAGR of 12.20% during 2022-2028.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for eco-friendly plastic labware products, and many manufacturers have shifted toward using biodegradable and compostable plastics to reduce their environmental impact. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the plastic labware market in the upcoming years.

North America and Europe are the major markets for plastic labware due to many research and development centers, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies in these regions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the plastic labware market, driven by the increasing investments in research and development activities and the growth of the healthcare sector in emerging economies, such as India and China.

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 19.83 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 9.94 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 12.20 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 MARKET Segmentation Product, Material, End-users, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Increasing Investments in R&D · Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries · Opportunity for Exports in Developing Countries

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of laboratory equipment in diagnosing, treating, and researching infectious diseases. Plastic labware, such as pipettes, test tubes, and culture plates, is essential to laboratory operations, providing reliable and consistent results while maintaining sample integrity.

The demand for plastic labware has increased significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of disposable plastic labware has become more prevalent to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and transmission of the virus. In addition, the demand for plastic labware has increased for producing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and diagnostic tests.

Key Insights

Collaboration with research institutions and other industry players can help accelerate innovation, drive product development, and foster new ideas. Companies can partner with other players to pool resources, share expertise, and leverage complementary technologies.

Quality assurance and testing are critical for ensuring plastic labware products meet the highest quality and performance standards. Companies should invest in rigorous testing protocols and quality control measures to ensure that their products meet the needs and expectations of customers.

The growing demand for sustainable plastic labware that is biodegradable or made from recycled materials. Players in the plastic labware market should embrace sustainability and adopt environmentally friendly manufacturing processes and materials.

The plastic labware market has constantly evolved, with new technologies, materials, and applications emerging. Players in the market should stay abreast of industry trends and developments to ensure that they are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and stay ahead of the competition.

The Global Consumable Plastic Labware Market to Reach $12 Billion By 2028

Due to an increase in patient population, an increase in chronic diseases, an increase in government initiatives in the health care sector, an increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories, and an increase in research and development activities in core industries, and use on academia, emerging economies offer greater opportunities to the laboratory consumable products market.

As the number of individuals suffering from infectious illnesses rises, so will the demand for empty vials for proper sample storage, increasing industry growth. Furthermore, increasing the number of clinical labs performing various medical and diagnostic procedures will boost market expansion.

Plastic ware goods are also less expensive than glassware. Small consumables, such as pipette tips, are also important to a lab. For example, in developed countries, screening of newborns requires about 30 to 40 pipette tips to complete the dozens of diagnostic tests, and these pipette tips have recently been in short supply due to blackouts, fires, and pandemic-related demand. Moreover, the plastic labware consumables market is predicted to increase gradually over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for laboratory research and advances in automation and high-throughput screening (HTS) technologies.

Key Company Profiles

Bellco Glass

Corning

DWK Life Sciences

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Borosil

Citotest Labware Manufacturing

Crystalgen

DELUXE SCIENTIFIC SURGICO

Eppendorf

Glacier Glass Works

Glassco Laboratory Equipments

METTLER TOLEDO

Naugraexport

PerkinElmer

Quark Glass

Bel-Art Products

Tarsons

Greiner Bio-One International

VWR International

BrandTech Scientific

KARTELL

Polylab

KANGJIAN Medical Apparatus

Labcon North America

Pipettes.com

Simport Scientific

SPL LIFE SCIENCES

Labnet

CELLTREAT Scientific Products

Gilson

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Socorex Isba

Medline Industries

Market Segmentation

Product

Consumable

Reusable

Others

Material

Polystyrene

LDPE

HDPE

PP

Others

End-users

Academia/Research

Pharmaceutical

CROs

IVF Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Singapore



Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The Rest of Middle East & Africa

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/plastic-labware-market?details=tableOfContents

