The Plastic Labware Market to be Worth $19 Billion by 2026, Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Plastic Labware Drives Market Expansion - Arizton

News provided by

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

15 Jun, 2023, 19:55 BST

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the plastic labware market will grow at a CAGR of 12.20% during 2022-2028.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3835

Continue Reading
Plastic Labware Market Report by Arizton
Plastic Labware Market Report by Arizton

Browse In-Depth TOC of the Plastic Labware Market        

117 - Tables         
78 - Charts        
302 – Pages  

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for eco-friendly plastic labware products, and many manufacturers have shifted toward using biodegradable and compostable plastics to reduce their environmental impact. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the plastic labware market in the upcoming years.

North America and Europe are the major markets for plastic labware due to many research and development centers, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical companies in these regions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the plastic labware market, driven by the increasing investments in research and development activities and the growth of the healthcare sector in emerging economies, such as India and China.

Plastic Labware Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 19.83 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 9.94 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

12.20 %

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

MARKET Segmentation

Product, Material, End-users, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics

·  Increasing Investments in R&D

·  Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

·  Opportunity for Exports in Developing Countries

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3835

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of laboratory equipment in diagnosing, treating, and researching infectious diseases. Plastic labware, such as pipettes, test tubes, and culture plates, is essential to laboratory operations, providing reliable and consistent results while maintaining sample integrity.

The demand for plastic labware has increased significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of disposable plastic labware has become more prevalent to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and transmission of the virus. In addition, the demand for plastic labware has increased for producing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and diagnostic tests.

Key Insights

  • Collaboration with research institutions and other industry players can help accelerate innovation, drive product development, and foster new ideas. Companies can partner with other players to pool resources, share expertise, and leverage complementary technologies.
  • Quality assurance and testing are critical for ensuring plastic labware products meet the highest quality and performance standards. Companies should invest in rigorous testing protocols and quality control measures to ensure that their products meet the needs and expectations of customers.
  • The growing demand for sustainable plastic labware that is biodegradable or made from recycled materials. Players in the plastic labware market should embrace sustainability and adopt environmentally friendly manufacturing processes and materials.
  • The plastic labware market has constantly evolved, with new technologies, materials, and applications emerging. Players in the market should stay abreast of industry trends and developments to ensure that they are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and stay ahead of the competition.

Buy the Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/plastic-labware-market 

Post-Purchase Benefit 

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion
  • 10% of customization

The Global Consumable Plastic Labware Market to Reach $12 Billion By 2028

Due to an increase in patient population, an increase in chronic diseases, an increase in government initiatives in the health care sector, an increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories, and an increase in research and development activities in core industries, and use on academia, emerging economies offer greater opportunities to the laboratory consumable products market.

As the number of individuals suffering from infectious illnesses rises, so will the demand for empty vials for proper sample storage, increasing industry growth. Furthermore, increasing the number of clinical labs performing various medical and diagnostic procedures will boost market expansion.

Plastic ware goods are also less expensive than glassware. Small consumables, such as pipette tips, are also important to a lab. For example, in developed countries, screening of newborns requires about 30 to 40 pipette tips to complete the dozens of diagnostic tests, and these pipette tips have recently been in short supply due to blackouts, fires, and pandemic-related demand. Moreover, the plastic labware consumables market is predicted to increase gradually over the forecast period, driven by rising demand for laboratory research and advances in automation and high-throughput screening (HTS) technologies.

Key Company Profiles

  • Bellco Glass
  • Corning
  • DWK Life Sciences
  • Sartorius
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Borosil
  • Citotest Labware Manufacturing
  • Crystalgen
  • DELUXE SCIENTIFIC SURGICO
  • Eppendorf
  • Glacier Glass Works
  • Glassco Laboratory Equipments
  • METTLER TOLEDO
  • Naugraexport
  • PerkinElmer
  • Quark Glass
  • Bel-Art Products
  • Tarsons
  • Greiner Bio-One International
  • VWR International
  • BrandTech Scientific
  • KARTELL
  • Polylab
  • KANGJIAN Medical Apparatus
  • Labcon North America
  • Pipettes.com
  • Simport Scientific
  • SPL LIFE SCIENCES
  • Labnet
  • CELLTREAT Scientific Products
  • Gilson
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Socorex Isba
  • Medline Industries

Market Segmentation

Product

  • Consumable
  • Reusable
  • Others

Material

  • Polystyrene
  • LDPE
  • HDPE
  • PP
  • Others

End-users

  • Academia/Research
  • Pharmaceutical
  • CROs
  • IVF Clinics
  • Diagnostic Labs
  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Direct Channel
  • Indirect Channel

Geography

  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Singapore
    • Rest of APAC
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • The UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Netherlands
    • Rest of Europe
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • The UAE
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • The Rest of Middle East & Africa

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Labware Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Hematology Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

U.S. Clinical Laboratory Test Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

Lab Automation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES 

3 RESEARCH PROCESS 

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE 

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION 

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS 

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS 

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS 

4.2 BASE YEAR 

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT 

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL 

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USERS 

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY 

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS 

5.1 KEY CAVEATS 

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION 

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION 

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE 

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 

7.1 REPORT OVERVIEW 

7.2 OPPORTUNITY & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS 

7.3 SEGMENT ANALYSIS 

7.4 REGIONAL ANALYSIS 

7.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 

8 INTRODUCTION 

8.1 OVERVIEW 

8.2 MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW 

8.2.1 ECONOMIC CONDITIONS 

8.2.2 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES 

8.2.3 ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS 

8.2.4 DEMOGRAPHICS 

8.2.5 GLOBAL HEALTH PANDEMICS 

8.2.6 PEST ANALYSIS 

8.3 EFFECTS OF RECESSION ON THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY 

8.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS 

8.4.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS 

8.4.2 PLASTIC LABWARE MANUFACTURERS 

8.4.3 DISTRIBUTORS 

8.4.4 END-USERS 

8.4.5 RECYCLING AND DISPOSAL 

8.5 GLASSWARE V/S PLASTICWARE 

8.6 RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR 

8.7 SWOT ANALYSIS 

8.7.1 STRENGTHS 

8.7.2 WEAKNESSES 

8.7.3 OPPORTUNITIES 

8.7.4 THREATS 

8.8 BCG MATRIX 

8.8.1 STAR 

8.8.2 CASH COW 

8.8.3 QUESTION MARK 

8.8.4 DOG 

8.9 DEVELOPMENT OF AI/ML AND IOT IN THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY 

8.9.1 AI/ML IN HEALTHCARE 

8.9.2 IOT IN HEALTHCARE 

8.10 FAQS 

8.10.1 WHAT IS PLASTIC LABWARE? 

8.10.2 WHAT ARE SOME EXAMPLES OF PLASTIC LABWARE? 

8.10.3 WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF PLASTIC LABWARE OVER GLASS LABWARE? 

8.10.4 WHAT ARE THE ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS RELATED TO PLASTIC LABWARE? 

8.10.5 WHAT IS DRIVING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL PLASTIC LABWARE MARKET? 

8.10.6 WHAT ARE SOME KEY PLAYERS IN THE GLOBAL PLASTIC LABWARE MARKET? 

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS 

9.1 RISING PREFERENCE FOR PLASTIC LABWARE 

9.2 INCREASING DEMAND FROM EMERGING ECONOMIES 

9.3 DEVELOPMENT IN COVID-19 AND OTHER DISEASES SURFACING 

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS 

10.1 INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN R&D 

10.2 GROWTH OF PHARMACEUTICAL AND BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRIES 

10.3 OPPORTUNITY FOR EXPORTS IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES 

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS 

11.1 NON-BIODEGRADABILITY OF PLASTICS AND OTHER FUNCTIONAL LIMITATIONS 

11.2 COMPETITION FROM ALTERNATIVE MATERIALS 

11.3 STRINGENT REGULATIONS 

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE 

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS 

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS 

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY 

13 PRODUCT 

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

13.3 CONSUMABLE 

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

13.4 REUSABLE 

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

13.5 OTHER 

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

 14 MATERIAL 

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.3 POLYSTYRENE 

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

14.4 LOW-DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (LDPE) 

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

14.5 HIGH-DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (HDPE) 

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

14.6 PP 

14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

14.7 OTHER 

14.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

14.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

14.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15 END-USERS 

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.3 ACADEMIA/RESEARCH 

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15.4 PHARMACEUTICAL 

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15.5 CROS 

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15.6 IVF CLINICS 

15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15.7 DIAGNOSTIC LABS 

15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

15.8 OTHERS 

15.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.3 DIRECT CHANNEL 

16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

16.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

16.4 INDIRECT CHANNEL 

16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

16.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY 

17 GEOGRAPHY 

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW 

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/plastic-labware-market?details=tableOfContents  

About Us:               

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.             

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.              

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.              

Contact Us:         

Call: +1-312-235-2040           
          +1 302 469 0707          
Mail:enquiry@arizton.com            
Contact Us:https://www.arizton.com/contact-us            
Blog:https://www.arizton.com/blog            
Website: https://www.arizton.com/            

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102845/Plastic_Labware_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Also from this source

The Sale of Fertilizer Spreader in Europe to Reach 106,259 thousand Units by 2028, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, & Kuhn Group are the Major Stakeholders - Arizton

Data Center Generator Market to Create Over $3 Billion Investment Opportunities by 2028, Innovation of HVO Fuel Creating a Buzz- Arizton

Explore

More news releases in similar topics